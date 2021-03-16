Syracuse Crunch, Rochester Americans Game Rescheduled for March 26

March 16, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The American Hockey League has announced the Syracuse Crunch game against the Rochester Americans originally scheduled for this Wednesday has been rescheduled for Friday, March 26 at 7:05 p.m. at Blue Cross Arena.

The schedule change is due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Rochester Americans.

