TJ Hensick and Randy Gazzola Honored by ECHL

(Toledo, OH) - Forward TJ Hensick has landed on the All-ECHL First Team while defenseman Randy Gazzola has been named to the All-ECHL Second Team as announced by the league. The full teams are listed below.

Hensick has ranked near the top of the ECHL all season long and is currently second among all players in assists with 55 and is fourth with 76 points. His plus-26 rating leads the Walleye and is seventh in the league. The 36-year-old was voted to represent Toledo in the 2022 ECHL All-Star Classic. Hensick put up 18 assists in 14 games in the month of March while he scored 11 goals in 12 games in the month of November.

Gazzola has been a steady performer for the Walleye all year and is currently tied for second in the ECHL among defensemen with 40 helpers and is fourth with 52 points. He has also scored four game-winning goals this season which is tied for second among ECHL defensemen. The 28-year-old is on a roll to finish the season with at least one assist in six of the seven April games. That comes on the heels of a 16 point (4G, 12A) month of March while skating in 14 games.

The All-ECHL First and Second Teams for 2021-22 as determined in a vote of ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and media, who were asked to select a goaltender, two defensemen and three forwards.

2021-22 All-ECHL First Team

G - Francois Brassard, Jacksonville Icemen (29 gp, 17-9-3, 2.27 GAA, .909 save pct.)

D - Charle-Edouard D'Astous, Utah Grizzlies (51 gp, 26g, 31a, 58 pts.)

D - Ben Finkelstein, Newfoundland Growlers (34 gp, 11g, 48a, 59 pts.)

F - Will Graber, Fort Wayne Komets (57 gp, 26g, 57a, 83 pts.)

F - TJ Hensick, Toledo Walleye (64 gp, 21g, 55a, 76 pts.)

F - Patrick Watling, Wheeling Nailers (53 gp, 31g, 46a, 77 pts.)

2021-22 All-ECHL Second Team

G - Keith Petruzzelli, Newfoundland Growlers (22 gp, 15-6-1, 2.10 GAA, .924 save pct.)

D - Randy Gazzola, Toledo Walleye (58 gp, 12g, 40a, 52 pts.)

D - Josh Maniscalco, Wheeling Nailers (62 gp, 17g, 34a, 51 pts.)

F - Kris Bennett, Iowa Heartlanders (47 gp, 35g, 36a, 71 pts.)

F - Chad Costello, Allen Americans (64 gp, 26g, 42a, 68 pts.)

F - Zach O'Brien, Newfoundland Growlers (52 gp, 28g, 50a, 78 pts.)

