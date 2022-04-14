ECHL Transactions - April 14
April 14, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, April 14, 2022:
Atlanta:
Add Greg Campbell, D activated from reserve
Add Eric Neiley, F activated from reserve
Delete Dalton Thrower, D placed on reserve
Delete Carlos Fornaris, F placed on reserve
Cincinnati:
Delete Josh Burnside, D placed on reserve
Delete Gianluca Esteves, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/2)
Delete Brandon Yeamans, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/1)
Fort Wayne:
Add Jordan Papirny, G signed contract, transferred from ATO
Add Blake Siebenaler, D activated from reserve
Add Oliver Cooper, F activated from reserve
Delete Connor Jones, F placed on reserve
Delete Kellen Jones, F placed on reserve
Idaho:
Add Matt Jurusik, G assigned by Texas
Add Max Martin, D assigned by Texas
Add Casey Johnson, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Colton Point, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/10)
Delete Matt Stief, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/10)
Maine:
Add J.D. Greenway, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete J.D. Greenway, D recalled by Providence
Orlando:
Add Andrew McLean, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Timur Ibragimov, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/5)
Rapid City:
Add Stephen Baylis, F returned from loan to Tucson
Delete Kenton Helgesen, D placed on reserve
Reading:
Delete Marc Gosselin, G released as EBUG
Utah:
Add Kyle Betts, F signed contract, added to active roster
