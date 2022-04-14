ECHL Transactions - April 14

April 14, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, April 14, 2022:

Atlanta:

Add Greg Campbell, D activated from reserve

Add Eric Neiley, F activated from reserve

Delete Dalton Thrower, D placed on reserve

Delete Carlos Fornaris, F placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

Delete Josh Burnside, D placed on reserve

Delete Gianluca Esteves, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/2)

Delete Brandon Yeamans, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/1)

Fort Wayne:

Add Jordan Papirny, G signed contract, transferred from ATO

Add Blake Siebenaler, D activated from reserve

Add Oliver Cooper, F activated from reserve

Delete Connor Jones, F placed on reserve

Delete Kellen Jones, F placed on reserve

Idaho:

Add Matt Jurusik, G assigned by Texas

Add Max Martin, D assigned by Texas

Add Casey Johnson, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Colton Point, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/10)

Delete Matt Stief, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/10)

Maine:

Add J.D. Greenway, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete J.D. Greenway, D recalled by Providence

Orlando:

Add Andrew McLean, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Timur Ibragimov, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/5)

Rapid City:

Add Stephen Baylis, F returned from loan to Tucson

Delete Kenton Helgesen, D placed on reserve

Reading:

Delete Marc Gosselin, G released as EBUG

Utah:

Add Kyle Betts, F signed contract, added to active roster

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 14, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.