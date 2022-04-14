Rush Top Oilers in South Dakota

RAPID CITY, SD - The Oilers lost 5-2 to the Rapid City Rush at the Monument on Wednesday night.

Alec Butcher opened the scoring in Rapid City's favor three minutes into the game. Gabriel Chabot hammered home a slot shot 33 seconds before the midway mark of the opening frame, giving Rapid City a 2-0 lead. Kenton Helgesen scored from the blue line with 15 seconds remaining in the first period, putting Rapid City up 3-0.

Calder Brooks scored the lone second-period goal, a short-handed tally, 14:11 in, providing the Rush a four-goal lead.

Jackson Leef drove to the net, jamming home a scramble to put Tulsa on the board 4-1, 4:50 into the third period. Carson Denomie followed up 8:06 after Leef, scoring his fourth goal in as many games and cutting the Rapid City lead in half. Max Coatta tipped home a point shot with 3:56 remaining, sealing Rapid City's 5-2 win.

The Oilers and Rush square off again on Friday, April 15 at the Monument at 8:05 CT.

