Kyle Betts Reassigned to Utah
April 14, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
West Valley City, Utah - Forward Kyle Betts returns to the Grizzlies after being reassigned from the AHL's Colorado Eagles.
Betts has played in 3 games with Utah this season. He made his pro debut on March 30, 2022 vs Rapid City, where he scored his first pro goal 15:15 into the third period of a 4-3 loss. Betts has 8 shots on goal for Utah this season.
Grizzlies playoff tickets are available now at utahgrizlzies.com. The final homestand of the regular season is on April 15-16 vs Idaho. Face-off both nights is at 7:10 pm.
