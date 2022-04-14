Kyle Betts Reassigned to Utah

West Valley City, Utah - Forward Kyle Betts returns to the Grizzlies after being reassigned from the AHL's Colorado Eagles.

Betts has played in 3 games with Utah this season. He made his pro debut on March 30, 2022 vs Rapid City, where he scored his first pro goal 15:15 into the third period of a 4-3 loss. Betts has 8 shots on goal for Utah this season.

Grizzlies playoff tickets are available now at utahgrizlzies.com. The final homestand of the regular season is on April 15-16 vs Idaho. Face-off both nights is at 7:10 pm.

