Stephen Baylis Returned from AHL Tucson

April 14, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release









Rapid City Rush winger Stephen Baylis handles the puck

(Rapid City Rush) Rapid City Rush winger Stephen Baylis handles the puck(Rapid City Rush)

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced on Thursday via a Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment that winger Stephen Baylis has been returned from his loan to the Tucson Roadrunners.

Baylis arrives back in Rapid City after spending the last month in the AHL with Tucson. He was called up to the Roadrunners on March 13 for his third stint with the team and in 12 combined games has one assist and a fighting major. At the time of his call-up, Baylis was leading Rapid City in goals and he has 22 goals and 22 assists over 47 games played for the Rush.

Baylis rejoins a Rapid City team that has clinched a spot in the postseason for the first time since 2015. The Rush will have home-ice advantage in the first round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs and can finish no worse than second in the Mountain Division. Playoff tickets are available now for Rush season ticket holders and will go on sale to the general public on Monday, April 18. Season ticket holders have been contacted with information regarding the process for purchasing tickets and, if they have further questions, can contact the Rush ticket office at (605) 716-7825.

Rapid City will return to action on Friday night for its penultimate game of the regular season. It's Video Game and Comic Book Night, presented by Texas Roadhouse, and puck drop against the Tulsa Oilers is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at The Monument Ice Arena.

