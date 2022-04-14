Thunder Saddles Mavericks, 5-1

April 14, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release









Wichita Thunder forward Carter Johnson (left) and Jay Dickman

WICHITA, Kan. - Behind another balanced attack and solid goaltending performance from Olivier Rodrigue, Wichita opened up the week with a 5-1 win over Kansas City on Wednesday night at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Five different players found the net while six recorded multi-point games. Rodrigue earned the win, stopping 41 shots.

Jay Dickman got things started at 10:42 of the first period. Carter Johnson fired a shot that went behind the net. Dickman collected the loose puck and wrapped it around the left post past Andrew Shortridge to make it 1-0.

At 11:12, Carter Johnson made it 2-0 with his 16th of the season. He found a rebound that came across the front of the net and put it in with helpers to Dickman and Billy Constantinou.

Just 22 seconds later, Ben Johnson cut the lead to one with a wrist shot that beat Rodrigue past his glove.

Ian Parker tallied his first in a Thunder uniform at 15:35 to make it 3-1. He beat his man to the front of the net and pounded home a rebound.

After a scoreless second period, Wichita added two more in the third. Connor Walters made it 4-1 at the eight-minute mark. He found a loose puck at the left circle and put it past Shortridge.

Logan Fredericks made it 5-1 at 16:19. Jordan Muzzillo dumped a shot into the zone. Fredericks found a bad bounce in the slot and fired it into an empty net as Shortridge was below the goal line trying to play the puck.

Carter Johnson, Dickman and Parker each had a goal and an assist. Muzzillo, Constantinou and Brendan van Riemsdyk each had two helpers.

Wichita heads to Kansas City on Friday night for the final time this season starting at 7:05 p.m.

Fandemonium is quickly approaching! Join us for our final game of the regular season on Saturday, April 16 starting at 7:05 p.m. Before the puck drops, players will be recognized on the ice during our annual End of Season Award Ceremony. Prizes and swag will tossed into the stands all game long.

Tickets for our final two home games of the season are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased at the Wichita Thunder office located at 505 W. Maple, Suite 100, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On weekday game days, the Thunder office closes at 4 p.m.

ï»¿Fans can also purchase tickets at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and starting at noon on weekend game days.

