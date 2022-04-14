Rush Clinch Berth in Kelly Cup Playoffs

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - With their 5-2 win over the Tulsa Oilers on Wednesday night, the Rapid City Rush have clinched a berth in the Kelly Cup Playoffs. The Rush will appear in the ECHL's postseason for the first time in seven seasons.

"From day one, the message out of the locker room has been that the goal is to make the playoffs," Spire Hockey President Todd Mackin said. "I could not be more fired up to see them fulfill that goal. This team has been on an impressive tear and is peaking at the right time heading into the postseason. We can't wait to see Rush Nation pack the stands for the playoffs and help power our guys as they push for the Kelly Cup."

Thanks to their win and the Allen Americans' 5-1 loss to the Iowa Heartlanders on Wednesday, the Rush also clinched home-ice advantage in the first round of the postseason. Rapid City currently sits in second place in the Mountain Division, trailing first-place Utah by two points.

The Rush can finish no worse than second place in the division. The top-four finishers in each division qualify for the postseason. In the first round, the Rush will face a Mountain Division opponent. The first-place finisher from each division will play the fourth-place finisher from that division, while the second seed takes on the third seed.

The schedule for the first round of the playoffs will be announced at a later date. Playoff tickets are available now for Rush season ticket holders and will go on sale to the general public on Monday, April 18. Season ticket holders have been contacted with information regarding the process for purchasing tickets and, if they have further questions, can contact the Rush ticket office at (605) 716-7825.

Rapid City will return to action on Friday night for its penultimate game of the regular season. It's Video Game and Comic Book Night, presented by Texas Roadhouse, and puck drop against the Tulsa Oilers is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at The Monument Ice Arena.

