Royals Snap Eight-Game Point Streak in Series Finale to Maine

April 14, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release







The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, fell to the Maine Mariners, 6-2, Wednesday, Apr. 13 at Cross Insurance Arena. Royals goaltender Hayden Hawkey saved 20 of 25 shots while Mariners goalie Callum Booth saved 37 of 39 shots faced.

Maine opened the scoring four minutes into the first period. Pascal Laberge scored on a breakaway for his second goal of the four-game series against Reading. Michael Kim chipped the puck at center ice up to Laberge who skated in on Hawkey and lifted the puck over the netminder's left pad to put Maine up early, 1-0.

The Reading Royals fall to the Maine Mariners, 6-2, on April 13, 2022

Reading scored minutes later to tie the game off of an offensive zone face off win by Patrick Bajkov. Dominic Cormier received a feed from Trevor Gooch at the top of the zone and snapped the puck top shelf for Cormier's 16th goal of the season. Maine took back the lead two minutes later on Nick Master's wrist shot on a 3-on-1 rush. Master's 15th goal of the season put the Mariners ahead after the opening period, 2-1.

Maine extended their lead to two on Cameron Askew's first of two goals in the game. With a shot in the slot, Askew sent a wrist shot past Hawkey's glove to give Maine their largest lead to that point in the game, 3-1.

The Royals answered back in the third period and cut the deficit to one with a stretch pass from Bajokov skating in Reading's zone to Trevor Gooch at Maine's blue line. Gooch carried the puck in on a breakaway and beat Booth for his team leading 34th goal of the season.

The Mariners took a commanding lead with three goals in the final 15 minutes of play. Matthew Santos scored his team leading 24th goal of the season and Cameron Askew earned his second goal of the game before Tyler Hinam beat Patrick McNally to a puck in Reading's zone and scored on the empty net for Maine's sixth and final goal in the game. The Royals loss comes as their first in regulation in the month of April as well as snaps an eight game point streak Reading.

The Royals take on the Adirondack Thunder for their final away game of the regular season Friday, Apr. 15, at 7:00 p.m. at Cool Insuring Arena.

UPCOMING GAMES

FANDEMONIUM - 4/16/22

Free souvenir cup refills for season ticket holders

Prizes at every break

Royals 20 for 20 presented by Visions Federal Credit Union, ServPro, ET Electric, and Comcast Business

Post-Game Skate presented by T-Mobile

Buy tickets HERE: www.royalshockey.com/promotions

Reading Royals season, flex memberships and group tickets are available for the 2021-22 season by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 14, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.