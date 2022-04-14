Steelheads Receive Matt Jurusik, Max Martin from Texas Stars

BOISE, Idaho - Goaltender Matt Jurusik and defenseman Max Martin have been loaned to the Idaho Steelheads from the Texas Stars ahead of the regular season finale, Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced on Thursday.

Jurusik, 24, has appeared in 20 games with AHL Texas this season, posting a 9-5-4 record with a 3.05 goals-against average and a .899 save percentage. The La Grange, Ill. native made his AHL debut this season with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Dec. 14, 2021 and earned his first AHL shutout in a 28-save effort before being signed by AHL Texas on Dec. 28, 2021 as well as recalled on January 2. He owns back-to-back shutouts in his previous two starts with the Steelheads on December 8 and December 19 prior to the holiday break. In 10 games with the Steelheads, he boasts a 6-2-1 record with a 1.66 GAA and .935 save percentage with two shutouts.

The 6-foot-2 goaltender played eight games with the South Carolina Stingrays in 2020-21 following two seasons at Michigan Tech University, where he went 19-10-3 with a 2.06 GAA and a .924 save pct. with two shutouts in 34 games.

Martin, 22, returns to the Steelheads for his second stint with the team where he earned two assists in 13 games this season. The product of Winnipeg, Man. played 16 games during his most recent assignment from January 14 through February 12, boasting nine assists with five of those coming on the power play along with 14 penalty minutes and a plus-four rating. He currently owns assists in six of his last nine games with the Steelheads beginning on January 28 following his ECHL debut on January 14.

Prior to his professional career, the 6-foot defenseman played five seasons in the WHL between the Prince George Cougars, Prince Albert Raiders and Kamloops Blazers, tallying 164 points (36-128-164) with a plus-60 rating through 271 games. Martin led Kamloops defensemen in all major scoring categories in 2019-20 and ranked fourth among WHL defensemen in assists (44) as well as fifth in goals (14) and points (58).

The Steelheads close the 2021-22 regular season on the road against the Utah Grizzlies beginning on Friday, Apr. 15 at 7:10 p.m. from Maverik Center. Follow along as the Steelheads continue their hunt for the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs at IdahoSteelheads.com, and follow the Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

