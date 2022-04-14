Brassard Named to All-ECHL First Team

April 14, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville Icemen News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL -- The Jacksonville Icemen, proud of ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's New York Rangers and the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack is proud to announce today that goaltender Francois Brassard has been named to the All-ECHL First Team for 2021-22 as determined in a vote of ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and media, who were asked to select a goaltender, two defensemen and three forwards.

2021-22 All-ECHL First Team

G - Francois Brassard, Jacksonville Icemen (29 gp, 17-9-3, 2.27 GAA, .909 save pct.)

D - Charle-Edouard D'Astous, Utah Grizzlies (51 gp, 26g, 31a, 58 pts.)

D - Ben Finkelstein, Newfoundland Growlers (34 gp, 11g, 48a, 59 pts.)

F - Will Graber, Fort Wayne Komets (57 gp, 26g, 57a, 83 pts.)

F - TJ Hensick, Toledo Walleye (64 gp, 21g, 55a, 76 pts.)

F - Patrick Watling, Wheeling Nailers (53 gp, 31g, 46a, 77 pts.)

Brassard has posted an 18-9-2 record for the Icemen this season with one shutout. Brassard currently holds a league best 2.23 goals-against average. The Gatineau, Quebec resident has also posted a 1-1-1 record with a 2.64 goals-against average in three appearances with the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack this season.

Charle-Edouard D'Astous of the Utah Grizzlies leads all defensemen with 26 goals, nine power-play goals and seven game-winning goals, while ranking second with 59 points. He is tied for second among blueliners with 23 power-play points and is fifth with a +23 rating.

Ben Finkelstein of the Newfoundland Growlers earns ECHL honors for the second consecutive season after earning a spot on the ECHL All-Rookie Team last season. He leads defensemen with 48 assists and 59 points, while ranking fifth with 21 power-play points and tied for sixth with a +22 rating.

Will Graber of the Fort Wayne Komets leads the ECHL with 57 assists, 83 points and a +36 rating. He is tied for seventh with 17 power-play assists and ranks sixth with 23 power-play points.

TJ Hensick of the Toledo Walleye ranks second in the league with 55 assists and is fourth with 76 points while ranking seventh with a +26 rating and tied for 12th with 16 power-play assists and 14th with 213 shots on goal.

Patrick Watling of the Wheeling Nailers is third in the ECHL with 77 points, tied for fifth with 31 goals and seventh with 46 assists.

2021-22 All-ECHL Second Team

G - Keith Petruzzelli, Newfoundland Growlers (22 gp, 15-6-1, 2.10 GAA, .924 save pct.)

D - Randy Gazzola, Toledo Walleye (58 gp, 12g, 39a, 51 pts.)

D - Josh Maniscalco, Wheeling Nailers (62 gp, 17g, 34a, 51 pts.)

F - Kris Bennett, Iowa Heartlanders (47 gp, 35g, 36a, 71 pts.)

F - Chad Costello, Allen Americans (64 gp, 26g, 42a, 68 pts.)

F - Zach O'Brien, Newfoundland Growlers (52 gp, 28g, 50a, 78 pts.)

The Icemen close out the regular season this Saturday against the Orlando Solar Bears at Veterans Memorial Arena at 7:00 p.m. There are a limited number of tickets available for the game. Tickets may be purchased on Ticketmaster, or call the Icemen office at 904-602-7825.

Fans may also catch the game online at www.mixlr.com/jaxicemen and at FloHockey.TV.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 14, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.