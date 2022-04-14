Patrick Watling & Josh Maniscalco Named to 2021-22 All-ECHL Teams

WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, are excited to announce that forward Patrick Watling has been named to the 2021-22 All-ECHL First Team and defenseman Josh Maniscalco has been named to the 2021-22 All-ECHL Second Team.

Watling, 28, is having one of the best seasons for a Nailer in over a decade, as he leads the team with 31 goals, 46 assists, and 77 points in 54 games. He is the first Wheeling player to surpass the 70-point plateau since Bryan Ewing in 2008-09. Patrick got things rolling quickly, as he had three three-point games before the season was one month old. He notched four points in a 6-5 comeback win over Wichita on October 30th, then netted the first of his two hat tricks in the team's first home victory on November 7th against Indy. Two other impressive performances came against Kalamazoo, as he racked up five points (two goals, three assists) at home on February 26th, then notched his second four-goal game as a Nailer on March 20th on the road. Watling's 22 multi-point games are the most on the club. The Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario native's 77 points rank third in the ECHL, while his 31 goals are tied for fifth most in the league. This is Patrick's second season with Wheeling and fifth as a pro. He has tallied 125 points as a Nailer, which places him 17th in team history.

Maniscalco, 23, earns a league honor for the second consecutive day, after being named to the 2021-22 ECHL All-Rookie Team. Josh ranks third among ECHL defensemen with 17 goals, 36 assists, and 53 points in 63 games. He tacked two assists onto his totals on Wednesday in Kalamazoo, which gives him the fifth highest point total in a single season by a Wheeling blueliner. In addition to leading all offensive categories among Nailers defensemen, he is also the team's leader in power play points (23), shorthanded points (3), overtime goals (3), and shots on goal (237). The Perkiomenville, Pennsylvania native has set the team record for most goals by a rookie defenseman, and his point total ranks second among rookie defenders all-time.

Patrick Watling becomes the eighth player in team history to be named to the All-ECHL First Team and the fourth in the Nailers era. Mathew Maione was the last player to be named to the squad, as he did so during the 2015-16 season.

Josh Maniscalco becomes the tenth player in team history to be named to the All-ECHL Second Team, and he is the fourth player to be named to multiple ECHL teams, as he joins Bryan Ewing (1st & Rookie in 2008-09), Andrew Hotham (2nd & Rookie in 2011-12), and Kevin Schulze (2nd & Rookie in 2016-17).

This is the first time ever that Wheeling has had representation on the All-ECHL First Team, All-ECHL Second Team, and ECHL All-Rookie Team in the same season.

