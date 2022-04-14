Americans Fall in Series Opener

Iowa Heartlanders defend a shot against the Allen Americans

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), dropped a 5-1 decision to the Iowa Heartlanders on Wednesday night at CUTX Event Center.

Iowa blew the game open, outscoring the Americans 4-0 in the second frame. The only Allen goal on the night came in the opening period when Branden Troock scored his 25th of the season.

"We need to get it together," said Americans forward Jack Combs during a second period interview on the Americans broadcast. "Nothing is working for us right now and we need to fix it fast."

The Americans pulled goalie Luke Peressini after the fifth Iowa goal found the back of the net. Francis Marotte in relief stopped all 15 shots he faced.

The Americans have dropped two in a row and head to Friday night's game looking to even the season series with the Heartlanders.

Iowa outshot the Americans 38-to-17 for the game. Neither team scored on the power play. Allen was 0-for-2, while Iowa went 0-for-1.

