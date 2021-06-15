TinCaps Transactions & Game Information: June 15 at Dayton

June 15, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







The San Diego Padres have made the following Minor League transactions:

Effective Sunday, June 13, 2021

Right-handed pitcher Jose Geraldo transferred from Low-A Lake Elsinore to High-A Fort Wayne (uniform: No. 13)

Effective Monday, June 14, 2021

Catcher / first baseman Yorman Rodriguez transferred from High-A Fort Wayne to Double-A San Antonio

Fort Wayne TinCaps (16-19) @ Dayton Dragons (20-16)

Tuesday, June 15 (7:05 p.m.) | Day Air Ballpark | Dayton, Ohio | Game 1 of 6 in Series | Road Game 13 of 60 | Game 36 of 120

LHP Ethan Elliott (2.02 ERA) vs. RHP Eduardo Salazar (3.19 ERA)

TV: MiLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM / TinCapsRadio.com (John Nolan & Jack McMullen)

LAST GAME: The TinCaps beat the Lake County Captains, 7-6, at Parkview Field. It was Fort Wayne's 2nd consecutive victory and 3rd in 4 games to earn a series split. The 'Caps tallied a season-high 16 hits, but saw a 6-1 lead after 2 innings disappear. The Captains chipped away and tied the game in the top of the eighth, however, the TinCaps prevailed thanks to a go-ahead RBI-single in the home half by Yorman Rodriguez. Every TinCap had at least 1 hit, including second baseman Ethan Skender, who had 3.

TRANSACTIONS: Effective Sunday, the Padres transferred 22-year-old righty reliever Jose Geraldo to the TinCaps from Low-A Lake Elsinore. Across 14 appearances (22.1 IP), Geraldo had a 2.42 ERA with the Storm. The native of the Dominican Republic had 24 strikeouts against 17 hits, 9 walks, and 2 hit batters. Low-A West had a .200 average against him... Effective Monday, the Padres transferred Yorman Rodriguez from Fort Wayne to Double-A San Antonio. The 23-year-old first baseman/DH hit .243 with a .570 OPS in 9 games as a TinCap.

PITCHER OF THE MONTH: Ethan Elliott was tabbed High-A Central's Pitcher of the Month for May, after leading the league in Ks (38), AVG against (.131), and was 2nd in ERA (1.46). Currently, the 24-year-old lefty ranks 1st in ERA (2.02), strikeouts (52), and WHIP (0.81). He's 2nd in AVG (.175).

CLOSER: Righty reliever Carter Loewen leads the HAC with 6 saves, with his latest coming Sunday. Loewen is 6-for-7 in save opportunities, with the only blown save occurring when a 2-out fly ball was dropped, leading to an unearned game-tying run. If not for allowing 5 earned runs in 0.1 innings at South Bend on May 25 (in the rain, following a brawl), he'd have a 2.07 ERA for the season.

HOMZA HITS: Catcher Jonny Homza ranks 3rd in the HAC in OPS (.943). He's also 5th in OBP (.406), tied for 5th in extra-base hits (17), 6th in SLG (.537), tied for 6th in doubles (10), and 7th in runs (26). He turned 22 on Sunday.

POWER BAT: Outfielder Agustin Ruiz is tied for 2nd in the HAC with 9 home runs. He's also tied for 5th in RBIs with 26. Ruiz's .528 OPS ranks 8th, while his .882 OPS is 10th.

DOUBLE MACHINE: Outfielder Tirso Ornelas is tied for the HAC lead in doubles with 15. That's also good for 2nd most in all of Minor League Baseball.

REY ON THE RUN: Infielder Reinaldo Ilarraza ranks 10th in the HAC with 11 stolen bases.

ATTAWAY, DWANYA: Dwanya Williams-Sutton doesn't have enough plate appearances to qualify as a league leader right now, but if he did, he'd lead the league in OBP (.459) and rank 5th in OPS (.970). Williams-Sutton is walking at a league-high 23% clip. This is after he led the Low-A Midwest League in OBP in 2019 at .411 and ranked 8th in OPS at .778. He walked 15% of the time that season and was hit by a league-record 32 pitches.

BULL(PEN)DOZING: The TinCaps bullpen has excelled over the last 3 games. Across 15.1 IP, they've collectively allowed just 3 earned runs (1.76 ERA) on 9 hits.

UP NEXT: Tomorrow's scheduled TinCaps starter Matt Waldron ranks 8th in the HAC in ERA (2.95) and 6th in WHIP (0.95)... Looking to Friday's probable, Moises Lugo has the 3rd lowest AVG against (.178) and 10th lowest WHIP (1.08).

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from June 15, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.