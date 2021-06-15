Anthem Game Changers Honoree for Wednesday Game

Dayton, OH - Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio and the Dayton Dragons will host Katherine Stewart and her employer, Kroger, for the unique Anthem Game Changers program on Wednesday, June 16, when the Dayton Dragons take on the Fort Wayne TinCaps at Day Air Ballpark.

The Anthem Game Changer program recognizes essential workers, and their organizations, for the relentless commitment to the community during the pandemic. Their selfless efforts to provide necessities such as food, education, and emergency medical support throughout Covid-19 are immeasurable. Please join us to thank these Game Changers for their support and dedication. They changed the game for many in our community.

Katherine's Story

When the pandemic shut the world down last spring, essential personnel rose to the occasion to provide critical needs for our community. The selfless efforts of these people ensured access to necessities such as food, education, and emergency medical support. Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio and the Dayton Dragons highlight Katherine Stewart and her employer, Kroger, for being Game Changers during COVID-19.

In the spring of 2020, Katherine started as a Clerk at her local Kroger. After a couple months, her employer noticed her leadership skills and promoted her to Store Lead. As a Store Lead, Katherine saw firsthand how the pandemic affected her shoppers. Many customers felt uncomfortable in public and were paralyzed by the potential to hurt themselves or their loved ones.

As many were met with an inability to get their groceries, Katherine knew she wanted to help. She applied for the E-Commerce Supervisor position and was quickly promoted. As an E-Commerce Supervisor, Katherine oversees 20 associates who assist customers with their online shopping and provide them a safe, no-contact, pickup. Katherine believes that helping others is what she was meant to do, especially when that help is making sure her community is secure in their food source.

Outside of work, Katherine continues to lead as an example in the community. When she is not shopping for her customers, Katherine invests her time with her Anything's Pawsible Animal Rescue Center, rings bells for the Salvation Army during the holidays, and is on the Senior Citizens Task Force in Clark County. On top of her already busy life, Katherine also home schools her five children who range from age 5 to 15.

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio and the Dayton Dragons applaud Katherine Stewart and Kroger for their commitment to provide for our community during an unprecedented time. They changed the game for many in the community! Please join us in thanking this Anthem Game Changer at the Dragons game on Wednesday, June 16.

