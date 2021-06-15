Weisenburger Promoted, Leal Added and Will Start Tonight

The Lansing Lugnuts announced the following roster changes today, in conjunction with the Oakland Athletics:

- Pitcher Jack Weisenburger is promoted to Double-A Midland

- Pitcher David Leal is received from Low-A Stockton

- Outfielder Lester Madden, Jr. is placed on the Injured List

The 23-year-old Weisenburger, a native of Rockford who was drafted from the University of Michigan in the 20th round in 2019, put himself on the map with a dominating start to the season, earning a promotion. In 13 relief appearances, he notched four saves with a 1.76 ERA, striking out 26 batters while walking four in 15 1/3 innings and holding the league to a .170 batting average. This will be Weisenburger's first trip to the Double-A level.

His spot is filled on the Lugnuts' roster by southpaw Leal, 24, who was drafted in the 38th round in 2019 from Louisiana Tech and was 1-1 with a 3.71 ERA in seven appearances, four starts, for Stockton. Most notably, the Houston native struck out 29 batters while walking only one in 26 2/3 innings.

The Lugnuts (17-19) open a six-game homestand vs. the Great Lakes Loons (18-18) tonight at Jackson® Field™. For more information, visit lansinglugnuts.com or call (517) 485-4500.

