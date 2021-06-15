Weisenburger Promoted, Leal Added and Will Start Tonight
June 15, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Lansing Lugnuts News Release
The Lansing Lugnuts announced the following roster changes today, in conjunction with the Oakland Athletics:
- Pitcher Jack Weisenburger is promoted to Double-A Midland
- Pitcher David Leal is received from Low-A Stockton
- Outfielder Lester Madden, Jr. is placed on the Injured List
The 23-year-old Weisenburger, a native of Rockford who was drafted from the University of Michigan in the 20th round in 2019, put himself on the map with a dominating start to the season, earning a promotion. In 13 relief appearances, he notched four saves with a 1.76 ERA, striking out 26 batters while walking four in 15 1/3 innings and holding the league to a .170 batting average. This will be Weisenburger's first trip to the Double-A level.
His spot is filled on the Lugnuts' roster by southpaw Leal, 24, who was drafted in the 38th round in 2019 from Louisiana Tech and was 1-1 with a 3.71 ERA in seven appearances, four starts, for Stockton. Most notably, the Houston native struck out 29 batters while walking only one in 26 2/3 innings.
The Lugnuts (17-19) open a six-game homestand vs. the Great Lakes Loons (18-18) tonight at Jackson® Field™. For more information, visit lansinglugnuts.com or call (517) 485-4500.
• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...
High-A Central League Stories from June 15, 2021
- Weisenburger Promoted, Leal Added and Will Start Tonight - Lansing Lugnuts
- Toyota Road Report June 15-20: Cedar Rapids - South Bend Cubs
- Tickets for All Seats, All Games Now on Sale - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes - Dayton Dragons
- Celebrate Independence Day on July 3 at Four Winds FieldÃÂ - South Bend Cubs
- Anthem Game Changers Honoree for Wednesday Game - Dayton Dragons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.