TinCaps Hiring as Parkview Field Capacity Increases

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps are actively hiring seasonal, part-time employees as Parkview Field returns to full capacity for games later this month. Available positions include working concessions, VIP service areas, housekeeping (overnight third-shift), and more.

Those interested in working at the top-rated ballpark in Minor League Baseball can apply immediately at TinCapsJobs.com.

"For as excited as we are to have Parkview Field getting back to full capacity for the first time in nearly two years, we need more team members to ensure we continue serving our fans in a first-class way," said TinCaps President Mike Nutter. "We've been through a lot during this pandemic. Last year it was heart-breaking for us to have to furlough employees and not hire as many part-time workers due to losing our season. Now we're back to actively hiring."

The TinCaps have 36 games remaining on their schedule from June 29-Sept. 12. The team is flexibles with work-schedules. Employees don't need to work every game. Games are at night Tuesday-Saturday, during the afternoon on Sundays (except July 4), and there are no Monday games. Click here for the team schedule.

In May, Parkview Field's capacity was limited to about 30%, or 3,000 fans. Capacity increased to approximately 4,000 fans for games June 1-13. On Tuesday, tickets went on sale for all remaining home games, with all seats available to purchase.

"We're proud of Parkview Field's reputation as the No. 1 ballpark in the minors and are committed to maintaining our standards of service," Nutter said. "There's no better place to call your office than this beautiful venue. Whether you're a student, a retiree, or something in between, there are amazing opportunities for folks here. We also pride ourselves in having a positive work-culture for our employees. I got my start in the industry as a teenager cleaning up at a stadium after games. You never know what this may lead to."

More than half of the team's full-time staff of employees began working for the TinCaps in a seasonal position before earning a promotion.

Questions about employment can be directed to the team's HR Administrator, Cathy Tinney: tinney@tincaps.com. Candidates must meet age requirements and pass a background check. The TinCaps are proud to be an equal opportunity employer.

