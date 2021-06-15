Misner Doubles Twice In 6-4 Loss To Chiefs
June 15, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Beloit Snappers News Release
PEORIA, IL - Kameron Misner had quite the day going 3-for-3 with two doubles, but in the end, the Beloit Snappers (17-20) fell two runs short in a 6-4 loss to the Peoria Chiefs (16-21).
Beloit scored early with a Troy Johnston RBI single to drive home Misner in the top of the first inning. Peoria answered in the bottom of the first with two runs on a double from Leandro Cedeno. The Chiefs extended their lead in the third inning with a two-run double from Cedeno to make it 4-1.
Beloit started a comeback with another Johnston single and another Misner run. Beloit's best chance came in the eighth inning with two on and two out, Johnston came to the plate and popped out to third - stranding the tying run on first base.
Beloit's Top Performers: Misner was 3-for-3 with two runs and two doubles. Ricky Aracena collected a pair of hits, including a triple. Thomas Jones walked three times. Johnston went 2-for-4 with a walk, driving in two.
The Snappers are on the road for a series in Peoria, playing on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. The team will be back home on the 22nd against the Quad Cities River Bandits. For more information on tickets or group outings, please call our front office at 608.362.2272 or visit SnappersBaseball.com.
• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...
High-A Central League Stories from June 15, 2021
- Kernels Extend Homer Streak Tuesday - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- TinCaps Hiring as Parkview Field Capacity Increases - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Misner Doubles Twice In 6-4 Loss To Chiefs - Beloit Snappers
- Dragons Score 4 in Bottom of 9th for Walk-Off Win - Dayton Dragons
- Captains Stun Whitecaps on Walk off Error - Lake County Captains
- Cubs Tie Season-Best Mark with Eight Runs in the Third - South Bend Cubs
- Elliott Strong, But Dragons Rally in 9th - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Quad Cities Beats Wisconsin with a Five-Run Eighth inning - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- TinCaps Transactions & Game Information: June 15 at Dayton - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Weisenburger Promoted, Leal Added and Will Start Tonight - Lansing Lugnuts
- Toyota Road Report June 15-20: Cedar Rapids - South Bend Cubs
- Tickets for All Seats, All Games Now on Sale - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes - Dayton Dragons
- Celebrate Independence Day on July 3 at Four Winds FieldÃÂ - South Bend Cubs
- Anthem Game Changers Honoree for Wednesday Game - Dayton Dragons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Beloit Snappers Stories
- Misner Doubles Twice In 6-4 Loss To Chiefs
- Johnston Hits Third Homer in Four Games, Snappers Beat Kernels 8-5
- Snappers Drop Game Five To Kernels 5-1
- Johnston Homers In Back-To-Back Games But Snappers Fall To Kernels 7-5
- Conine and Johnston Homer In 10-7 Loss To Kernels