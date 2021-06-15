Misner Doubles Twice In 6-4 Loss To Chiefs

PEORIA, IL - Kameron Misner had quite the day going 3-for-3 with two doubles, but in the end, the Beloit Snappers (17-20) fell two runs short in a 6-4 loss to the Peoria Chiefs (16-21).

Beloit scored early with a Troy Johnston RBI single to drive home Misner in the top of the first inning. Peoria answered in the bottom of the first with two runs on a double from Leandro Cedeno. The Chiefs extended their lead in the third inning with a two-run double from Cedeno to make it 4-1.

Beloit started a comeback with another Johnston single and another Misner run. Beloit's best chance came in the eighth inning with two on and two out, Johnston came to the plate and popped out to third - stranding the tying run on first base.

Beloit's Top Performers: Misner was 3-for-3 with two runs and two doubles. Ricky Aracena collected a pair of hits, including a triple. Thomas Jones walked three times. Johnston went 2-for-4 with a walk, driving in two.

The Snappers are on the road for a series in Peoria, playing on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. The team will be back home on the 22nd against the Quad Cities River Bandits. For more information on tickets or group outings, please call our front office at 608.362.2272 or visit SnappersBaseball.com.

