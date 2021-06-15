Kernels Extend Homer Streak Tuesday

June 15, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - Max Smith's first Cedar Rapids Kernels home run brought in the final tally of Tuesday's opener at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium, but the South Bend Cubs came away with the 9-4 win. Cedar Rapids (17-20) is now on a nine-game homer streak which is the best mark in recent team history (Major League Baseball's Stats Reporting Platform covers 2005 to present).

South Bend (18-18) opened the scoring by exploding for eight runs within the third inning. RBI singles for Bradlee Beesley, Delvin Zinn, and Tyler Durna started the onslaught. Nelson Velazquez kept it going on a run-scoring double. Jake Washer's bases-loaded walk, Jake Slaughter's two-run single, and Josue Huma's RBI groundout pushed the lead to 8-0 Cubs.

The Kernels answered with one run in their half of the third. Seth Gray's two-out single plated Smith and brought the difference within 8-1.

Durna lifted the Cubs to a 9-1 advantage during the fourth. He belted a solo shot to right field for his fourth round-tripper of the season.

A few Cedar Rapids runs later in the game were not enough to overcome the eight-run deficit. Gray added another RBI single in the fifth inning. The Kernels inched closer within the bottom of the sixth when Gabe Snyder scored via wild pitch. Smith delivered a ninth-inning run with his leadoff solo blast.

Jose Albertos (2-0) received credit for the win with one run allowed in 2.1 innings of relief. Starting pitcher Bradford Deppermann notched a career-best six strikeouts and four innings pitched on his 25th birthday.

Kody Funderburk (1-2) was tagged for a personal-high eight earned runs over 2.1 frames in a losing decision. The relief group of Melvi Acosta, Zach Featherstone, Tyler Watson, and Daniel Ozoria collectively surrendered one earned run on its own.

Game two of this six-game series between Cedar Rapids and South Bend is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Wednesday. The probable pitchers are Kernels right-hander Jon Olsen (0-3, 4.91) and Cubs right-hander Matteo Bocchi (1-0, 4.70), and broadcast coverage with Chris Kleinhans-Schulz will be available on www.kernels.com and MiLB.TV.

In Wednesday's game, the Kernels will play as "las Cinco Estaciones de Cedar Rapids" as part of Minor League Baseball's "Copa de la Diversión" initiative that recognizes and celebrates Hispanic culture. Plus, the KCRG First Alert Weather Team will be giving away weather radios at the ballpark.

Fans can purchase tickets for all Cedar Rapids Kernels home games by visiting www.kernels.com, going to the Kernels Ticket Office, or calling (319) 896-7560. The Kernels Ticket Office is open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturdays. On Sundays when the Kernels have a home game, the Kernels Ticket Office will open at 11:00 a.m.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from June 15, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.