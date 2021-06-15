Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes

June 15, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Tuesday, June 15, 2021 l Game # 37

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: 980 WONE Fox Sports

Fort Wayne TinCaps (16-19) at Dayton Dragons (20-16)

LH Ethan Elliott (2-1, 2.02) vs. RH Eduardo Salazar (1-1, 3.19)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Fort Wayne TinCaps (affiliate of the San Diego Padres) in the first game of a six-game series.

2021 Season Series: Tonight's game is the first meeting of the year between Dayton and Fort Wayne.

Last Game: Sunday: Great Lakes 9, Dayton 6. The Dragons settled for four wins in six games in the series as Great Lakes scored five runs in the top of the first inning and the Dragons could never get closer than a three-run deficit the rest of the day. Jonathan Willems had a ninth inning home run for Dayton and both Miguel Hernandez and Francisco Urbaez had two hits and an RBI.

Spiers Earns League Honor: Dragons pitcher Carson Spiers has been named the High-A Central League Pitcher of the Week for the week of June 7-June 13. He made two relief appearances during the week, tossing seven and one-third shutout innings while allowing just one hit and while walk. He struck out 10 of the 24 batters he faced as hitters went 1 for 22 against him. Five of the 12 players in the league who have earned a weekly honor this season have been Dayton players.

Jacob Hurtubise in the High-A Central League Rankings:

First in On-Base Percentage at .444; Tied for Second in Stolen Bases with 22 (tied for third in all of Minor League Baseball (120 teams), three behind the national leader); Tied for Third in Runs Scored with 31; Tied for Third in Walks with 24; 12th in batting average at .284.

Other Player Notes

Quincy McAfee is tied for second in all of Minor League Baseball (120 teams) in RBI in the month of June with 18 in 12 games. He is tied for second in all of MiLB in doubles since May 29 with eight in 14 games.

Francisco Urbaez over his last 18 games is 20 for 63 (.317) with two home runs, raising his average from .200 to .295.

Alex McGarry is batting .306 over his last nine games with a grand slam home run and 6 RBI.

Miguel Hernandez has an eight-game hitting streak, batting .344 during the streak.

James Free is batting .304 over his last seven games.

Reliever Braxton Roxby has not allowed a run in 13.2 innings, surrendering just three hits and seven walks. He has struck out 22. Opponents have combined to hit just .068 (3 for 44) against Roxby on the year.

Reliever Francis Peguero has allowed only one run in 11 innings (0.82 ERA), allowing just seven hits and two walks.

Graham Ashcraft over his last three starts has allowed just one unearned run in 18 innings, lowering his ERA from 5.74 to 2.67.

Team Notes

Dayton is in first place, one-half game ahead of West Michigan in the Central League East Division.

The Dragons have won eight of their last 12 home games. Their home record on the year is 11-7.

Dayton has held at least a share of first place after 26 of the 36 games they have played this season. The have not been lower than second place in the standings and have not been more than one and one-half games out of first at any time this season.

HITTING: The Dragons have scored 105 runs in their last 18 games, averaging 5.8 runs per game. This comes on the heels of averaging 2.8 runs per game over the previous 12 games.

The Dragons 20 extra base hits and six home runs in the series against Great Lakes were both the second highest totals in a series this season.

The Dragons are second in the league in stolen bases with 61 and 10th in all of Minor League Baseball (120 teams).

PITCHING: Dragons relievers had allowed just one earned run in 20.2 innings in the series with Great Lakes until the seventh inning in the fifth game on Saturday. For the series, the bullpen ERA was 2.73 (29.2 IP, 9 ER).

FIELDING: The Dragons have committed only 29 errors in 36 games, ranking first in the league in team fielding.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Wed., June 16 (7:05 p.m.): Fort Wayne RH Matt Waldron (2-1, 2.95) at Dayton RH Noah Davis (0-4, 3.93)

Thu., June 17 (7:05 p.m.): Fort Wayne RH Gabe Mosser (1-3, 5.81) at Dayton RH Graham Ashcraft (3-1, 2.67)

Fri., June 18 (7:05 p.m.): Fort Wayne RH Moises Lugo (0-1, 3.23) at Dayton RH Spencer Stockton (2-2, 7.71)

Sat., June 19 (7:05 p.m.): Fort Wayne RH Anderson Espinoza (0-1, 7.62) at Dayton Lyon Richardson (1-2, 5.13)

Sun., June 20 (2:05 p.m.): Fort Wayne LH Ethan Elliott at Dayton RH Eduardo Salazar

