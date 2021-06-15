Captains Stun Whitecaps on Walk off Error

June 15, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Lake County Captains News Release







(Eastlake, OH) - The Lake County Captains (19-18) came from behind in the bottom of the ninth inning to beat the West Michigan Whitecaps (19-17) 3-2 on Tuesday night from Classic Park. All three of the Captains' runs were unearned in a game that featured five total errors and four unearned runs.

Lake County miscues allowed the Whitecaps to get on the board in the top of the third. With two-outs Trei Cruz hit a ground ball to first base that Joe Naranjo bobbled, then quickly threw to Captains starter Hunter Gaddis covering the base. The throw evaded Gaddis allowing Cruz to reach with Naranjo charged with an error. Cruz stole second base to get into scoring position. Cooper Johnson hit a check swing fly ball to right field that was dropped by Quentin Holmes for another Captains error. Cruz scored from second to make the score 1-0, Whitecaps.

The Whitecaps tacked on a run in the fourth inning. Bryant Packard led off the inning with a double down the right field line and was still on second with two outs after Gaddis retired the next two men. With two outs, however, Eric De La Rosa looped a soft fly into left field to score Packard from second base and give West Michigan a 2-0 lead.

The Captains got a run back in the bottom of the sixth. Bryan Lavastida reached on a fielder's choice and moved all the way to third base on two wild pitches. With two outs in the inning, Aaron Bracho hit a bouncer to second base. Wenceel Perez charged the ball moving to his right, but double-clutched and threw low to first. Rey Rivera could not handle the low throw and Lavastida scored on the error to cut the Whitecaps' lead in half, 2-1.

In the bottom of the ninth the Captains rallied with one out. José Tena walked, then Brayan Rocchio singled to put runners on first and second. Will Brennan walked as well against Whitecaps reliever Zack Hess. With the bases loaded Lavastida popped out behind home plate for the second out. With the bases still loaded George Valera lifted a high pop fly to second base. The ball fell in and out of the glove of Wenceel Perez, dropping to the infield dirt. Tena and Rocchio both scored on the error to give the Captains a 3-2 victory.

Alec Wisely (1-0) worked a clean ninth inning to earn the win for the Captains. He struck out one batter without allowing a baserunner.

Zack Hess (0-2) allowed the ninth inning comeback and took the loss for the Whitecaps. He allowed two unearned runs in the bottom of the ninth on one hit, two walks and a strikeout.

Xzavion Curry gets the ball for the Captains in game two against the West Michigan Whitecaps. First pitch is set for 7:00 p.m. at Classic Park.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from June 15, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.