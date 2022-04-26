TinCaps Transaction & Game Information: April 26 vs. Dayton

The San Diego Padres have made the following transaction:

Effective Monday, April 25, 2022

Right-handed relief pitcher Alek Jacob transferred from High-A Fort Wayne to Double-A San Antonio

Fort Wayne TinCaps (10-5) vs. Dayton Dragons (11-4)

Tuesday, April 26 (6:35 p.m.) | Parview Field | Fort Wayne, Indiana | Game 1 of 6 in Series | Home Game 7 of 66 | Game 16 of 132

LHP Robert Gasser vs. RHP Joe Boyle

Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM (Mike Maahs & Ben Shulman) / Video: MiLB.TV (John Nolan and Brett Rump)

LASTGAME: On Sunday afternoon, the TinCaps finished their series at Lansing with a 13-5 win over the Lugnuts.

HOT CAPS: The TinCaps have won 3 in a row and 7 of 8 (including 5 of 6 at Lansing). Fort Wayne is 5 games above .500 for the first time since June 2016. That month the 'Caps were as many as 8 games above .500.

LEAGUE LEADERS: The TinCaps are tied with Dayton for the Midwest League lead in home runs with 20. Fort Wayne also leads the league in OBP (.369), SLG (.463) and, in turn, OPS (.832)... 'Caps pitchers lead the league in K/9 (11.7).

PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Outfielder Joshua Mears was named the Midwest League's Player of the Week by MiLB.com. In 6 games at Lansing, he led the league with 5 homers and 10 RBIs, while posting a .368 average and 1.718 OPS... He was also named to MLB.com's Prospect Team of the Week... For the season, heads the MWL in HR (7), SLG (.784), and extra-base hits (12), while ranking 2nd in RBIs (17), 3rd in OPS (1.157) and doubles (5), and 7th in runs (11). Mears ranks 5th in all of MiLB in HR and leads all High-A players.

A HOMER TO REMEMBER: Mears already has 3 games in which he's hit 2 homers, including Saturday night at Lansing. His 2nd shot in that game, and 7thof the season, was measured to have traveled 504 feet. For perspective, since MLB began tracking home run data in 2015, there has been only 1 homer hit further in a big league game (Nomar Mazara hit a 505-foot HR with the Rangers in 2019).

COREY ROSIER: Leads the MWL in BB (16) and ranks 2nd in runs (18). He's also 2nd in BB/K (1.23) and 3rd in BB% (24).

ROBERT HASSELL: In the MWL, ranks 2nd in hits (23) and stolen bases (8), 3rd in total bases (34) and RBIs (15), 4th in AVG (.397), runs (14), and HR (4), 6th in OPS (1.092) and SLG (.638), and 9th in OBP (.455).

JARRYD DALE: Ranks 9th in the MWL in extra-base hits (8).

RIPKEN REYES: Leads the MWL in HBP (4). Has the 2nd lowest swinging strike rate (5%) and K% (14%). Also 8th in Line Drive % (31%).

wRC+: Weighted Runs Created Plus is a stat that attempts to quantify a player's total offensive value, while also comparing it with league average. A wRC+ of 100 is league average and, for example, a wRC+ of 150 is 50% above league average. Joshua Mears has a wRC+ of 205 (5th highest in the MWL), while Robert Hassell III ranks 6th at 198.

TICK TOCK: The first 4 9-inning home games for the TinCaps have averaged 2 hours and 20 minutes. By comparison, in 2021, the average length of a 9-inning game at Parkview Field was 3 hours and 14 minutes. Fort Wayne has played a pair of games that went just 1 hour and 59 minutes (April 15 vs. SB; April 21 @ LAN).

260 TO THE SHOW: 2017-18 TinCaps infielder Gabriel Arias made his MLB debut last Wednesday with the Cleveland Guardians. The 22-year-old became the 202nd player in Fort Wayne's franchise history to appear in the big leagues. So far this season, there've been 37 'Caps in MLB (not counting those on the injured list, such as Fernando Tatis Jr.)

