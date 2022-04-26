Sky Carp Drop Series Opener

BELOIT - The Beloit Sky Carp's pitching staff again stood out, but the team couldn't generate enough offense Tuesday night at ABC Supply Stadium, falling to Cedar Rapids 3-0 in the series opener.

Sky Carp starting pitcher M.D. Johnson continued his outstanding start to the 2002 season by throwing six innings and allowing just one run. Johnson struck out five and allowed just three hits in the outing.

Beloit managed just three hits on the evening as the Cedar Rapids pitching staff continued to dominate Midwest League hitters.

The two teams will battle again Wednesday at 11 a.m. as the stands will be filled with over 2,000 local students eager to cheer on the Sky Carp.

