Four Kernels Combine for Three-Hit Shutout of Sky Carp

April 26, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







Beloit, WI - Four Cedar Rapids Kernels pitchers combined for a three-hit shutout of the Beloit Sky Carp on Tuesday evening, opening the six-game road trip with their third straight win. The Kernels held Beloit hitless before a two-out single in the fifth, finishing with 10 strikeouts and allowing just six baserunners on three hits and three walks. Cedar Rapids holds the best record in the Midwest League at 13-3 and now leads the West Division by two full games.

Cody Laweryson fired 3.0 hitless innings, striking out three while walking a pair. Andrew Cabezas earned the win with 3.0 frames of one-hit ball, striking out four and retiring nine of 10 batters faced. Brad Hanner picked up a hold by scattering two hits and a walk over the seventh and eighth, punching out three. Derek Molina slammed the door with a five-pitch ninth, earning his first save of the season.

Cedar Rapids struck first in the third as Anthony Prato drew a leadoff walk, stole second, advanced to third on a flyout to right then scored on an Aaron Sabato sacrifice fly to deep center. Wander Javier added one in the seventh as he led off with a double, moved to third on a groundout then scampered home on a wild pitch.

The Kernels capped off their scoring in the eighth as Christian Encarnacion-Strand rapped his second single of the game and scored from first on a Sabato double blasted to left-center.

Notably, Kernels centerfielder Will Holland had 11 putouts in an extremely busy night patrolling the outfield.

Game two of the series is set for Wednesday morning at 11:05 a.m. CT at ABC Supply Stadium.

