TinCaps Partner with IMS for Tribute to Indy 500 Night

April 26, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps are partnering with the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for a "Tribute to Indy 500 Night" on Thursday, April 28 (7:05 p.m.) when the team hosts the Cincinnati Reds-affiliated Dayton Dragons. This is a first of its kind event at Parkview Field.

The festivities will include an appearance from IMS President Doug Boles, who will throw out the game's ceremonial first pitch.

Fans also can look forward to seeing an INDYCAR vehicle on display inside the ballpark near The Orchard Team Store on the concourse behind home plate. In addition, IMS will provide giveaways and offer fans the chance to enjoy a photobooth and pose for pictures in front of an official backdrop.

On top of that, fans in attendance will have the chance to win a four-pack of quali[ML1] fications tickets in advance of the 106th running of The Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge on Sunday, May 29.

This game is also a Thirsty ThursdayÔ presented by Rudy's, featuring $2 domestic draft beers and other drink specials. In-game promotions will have an Indy 500 flavor, too.

Fans can purchase tickets to the game at TinCapsTickets.com, by calling 260-482-6400, and at the Parkview Field Ticket Office.

Meanwhile, 2022 Indy 500 tickets are on sale now at IMS.com (prices increase May 2).

"We're thrilled to team up with our friends at IMS," said Morgan Olson, TinCaps Assistant Director of Marketing and Promotions. "With our proximity to the Racing Capital of the World, we know what the Month of May means in our community and are excited to be part of the lead-up to the biggest homecoming celebration in all of sports."

After a road series at Lansing, the TinCaps are back home again against Dayton for a six-game series from Tuesday, April 26 through Sunday, May 1.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 26, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.