TinCaps Win Streak Snapped by Dragons
April 26, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release
FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The TinCaps' three-game winning streak came to an end on Tuesday night at Parkview Field in a 4-0 loss to the Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds affiliate).
On a day when Fort Wayne learned that San Diego Padres starting pitcher Blake Snell is scheduled to make a rehab appearance here Thursday, it was Dayton's pitching that shined.
Notre Dame alum Joe Boyle started for the Midwest League East Division first-place Dragons (12-4). MLB.com's No. 29 Reds prospect tossed five shutout innings, extending his scoreless streak to 13 innings to begin the season.
TinCaps (10-6) starter Robert Gasser struck out four in four innings with only one earned run allowed.
Dayton right fielder Rece Hinds, the No. 9 Cincinnati prospect, opened the scoring with an opposite-field solo home run down the right-field line in the top of the fourth inning. From there, the visitors added two unearned runs in the frame, as well as an insurance run in the seventh.
Fort Wayne, which entered the game leading the league in OPS, drew eight walks and had a batter hit by a pitch, but mustered only a pair of singles. The 'Caps left 10 on base. Designated hitter Angel Solarte drew a career-high four walks.
Next Game: Wednesday, April 27 vs. Dayton
- Fort Wayne Probable Starter: RHP Ryan Bergert
- Dayton Probable Starter: RHP Bryce Bonnin
Watch: Comcast Network 81 / MiLB.TV
Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM / TinCapsRadio.com
Tickets: TinCapsTickets.com
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from April 26, 2022
- Sky Carp Drop Series Opener - Beloit Sky Carp
- TinCaps Win Streak Snapped by Dragons - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Four Kernels Combine for Three-Hit Shutout of Sky Carp - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- McGreevy Dazzles Again, Chiefs Grab Series Opener 3-1 - Peoria Chiefs
- Efficient Offense Leads Loons to Series-Opening Victory - Great Lakes Loons
- Leal Mesmerizes in Nuts' Slim 3-1 Win - Lansing Lugnuts
- Chiefs Take Series Opener 3-1 - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- 3 Dragons Pitchers Combine on 2-Hit Shutout at Fort Wayne - Dayton Dragons
- Padres Pitcher Blake Snell Scheduled to Rehab at Parkview Field - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- TinCaps Partner with IMS for Tribute to Indy 500 Night - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Bonnin, Trautwein Reinstated from IL - Dayton Dragons
- TinCaps Transaction & Game Information: April 26 vs. Dayton - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Dayton Dragons GameDay, Notes, and Stats for April 26 - Dayton Dragons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Fort Wayne TinCaps Stories
- TinCaps Win Streak Snapped by Dragons
- Padres Pitcher Blake Snell Scheduled to Rehab at Parkview Field
- TinCaps Partner with IMS for Tribute to Indy 500 Night
- TinCaps Transaction & Game Information: April 26 vs. Dayton
- Joshua Mears Named Midwest League Player of the Week