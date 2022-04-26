Efficient Offense Leads Loons to Series-Opening Victory

Entering play Tuesday night, the Great Lakes Loons had won just one game in which they trailed, and in that contest, they only had to come back from a one-run deficit.

At LMCU Ballpark in Comstock Park, Mich., the West Michigan Whitecaps got out to an early 4-1 lead in the third inning Tuesday night.

But the Loons had more fight in them.

Great Lakes scored five runs in the fifth and another in the sixth to complete their largest comeback win of the young season, defeating West Michigan, 7-5.

The Loons (6-10) scored first in the ballgame, taking a 1-0 lead in the top of the third inning. Ryan January notched a one-out single, then moved to third on a single by Eddys Leonard. With Jorbit Vivas at bat, Leonard took off for second base, but turned around and headed back to first. He stayed in the rundown long enough for January to score from third to give the Loons an early advantage. That appeared to be the goal of the play - it didn't seem that Leonard had any intention of swiping second, and clapped his hands when he was tagged out and the run scored.

West Michigan (7-9) struck back immediately in the home half of the third. Austin Murr led off the frame with a double, moved to third on a Colt Keith single, and scored on a wild pitch. Two more runs scored on an error by Leonel Valera, then Ben Malgeri smacked a run-scoring double, and the Whitecaps had an early 4-1 lead. All runs were charged to right-handed starter Cole Percival, but only one was earned. Percival allowed just two hits and two walks in his 3 2-3 innings while striking out five batters.

At the same time, the Whitecaps were doing a good job of keeping Great Lakes quiet. Right-handed starter Carlos Guzman (L, 1-2) allowed just two hits in his first four innings, and did not walk a batter.

Things changed when Guzman came out for the fifth.

The first five Loons reached in the fifth inning, all against Guzman, and all came around to score. He did not record an out in the frame, and in addition to the loss, he was charged with six runs, all earned, on four hits and three walks. Zac Ching walked, then Aldrich De Jongh singled. Ismael Alcantara followed that up with a single to score Ching, and the Loons were within two. After Guzman walked the next two batters he faced, he was pulled with the bases loaded. Hendry Nunez came in and did not allow a run of his own, but did allow all three inherited runners to score: one on a wild pitch, and the others on two sacrifice flies, one each from Leonard and Vivas.

In the top of the sixth inning, Nunez retired the first two men he faced, and De Jongh came up with two outs and nobody on. He blasted a solo home run, his second bomb of the season, to put the Loons up 7-4.

Once the Great Lakes bullpen took over, they had things under control. Michael Hobbs (W, 1-0) tossed his best outing of the year so far, allowing no walks and just one hit in his 2 1-3 innings of work, picking up a strikeout as well. After that, Braydon Fisher went 2 2-3 innings, allowing a run on one hit and three walks, but striking out four. Jose Hernandez (SV, 1) slammed the door shut, tossing a perfect 1 1-3 innings with three strikeouts and a highlight diving catch by De Jongh.

The Loons had incredibly efficient offense in the game overall, stranding just three runners on base. That ties a season low thus far for a Loons nine-inning game.

The Whitecaps and Loons season series is now tied at two games apiece, and the teams will play 12 more times this season. The six-game series in Comstock Park continues Wednesday afternoon at 12:05 p.m. The Loons are scheduled to start right-hander Nick Nastrini (0-0, 4.05 ERA), facing off against West Michigan southpaw Jack O'Loughlin (0-0, 7.71 ERA). Pregame coverage begins at 11:50 a.m. on ESPN 100.9-FM with the Loons On-Deck Circle, driven by Garber Chevrolet Midland.

