Bonnin, Trautwein Reinstated from IL
April 26, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release
The Dayton Dragons, in conjunction with the Cincinnati Reds, announced the following roster changes today.
Right-handed pitcher Bryce Bonnin and catcher Mike Trautwein have both been reinstated from the injured list and added to the Dayton active roster.
Bonnin will wear #32 while Trautwein will wear #10.
Bonnin, a third round draft pick in 2020 out of Texas Tech, is rated as the Reds #10 prospect by Baseball America.
Trautwein was the Reds 13th round draft pick in 2021 out of Northwestern University.
The Dragons play at Fort Wayne tonight at 6:35 p.m. They return home on Tuesday, May 3 when they host the Lake County Captains at 7:05 p.m. in the start to a six-game series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. For ticket information, call (937) 228-2287 or go to daytondragons.com.
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from April 26, 2022
- TinCaps Partner with IMS for Tribute to Indy 500 Night - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Bonnin, Trautwein Reinstated from IL - Dayton Dragons
- TinCaps Transaction & Game Information: April 26 vs. Dayton - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Dayton Dragons GameDay, Notes, and Stats for April 26 - Dayton Dragons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.