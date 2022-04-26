Bonnin, Trautwein Reinstated from IL

The Dayton Dragons, in conjunction with the Cincinnati Reds, announced the following roster changes today.

Right-handed pitcher Bryce Bonnin and catcher Mike Trautwein have both been reinstated from the injured list and added to the Dayton active roster.

Bonnin will wear #32 while Trautwein will wear #10.

Bonnin, a third round draft pick in 2020 out of Texas Tech, is rated as the Reds #10 prospect by Baseball America.

Trautwein was the Reds 13th round draft pick in 2021 out of Northwestern University.

The Dragons play at Fort Wayne tonight at 6:35 p.m. They return home on Tuesday, May 3 when they host the Lake County Captains at 7:05 p.m. in the start to a six-game series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

