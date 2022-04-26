McGreevy Dazzles Again, Chiefs Grab Series Opener 3-1

Peoria, IL - The Chiefs returned home in hopes of returning to the win column, and they did exactly that, as they took down the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers in the series opener by a final of 3-1. With the victory, Peoria evened the season series versus their division foe at two games apiece.

The Chiefs handed the baseball to Michael McGreevy who dazzled yet again, working effortlessly through six innings, allowing just one run on four hits while fanning nine in the process. The lone blemish on the hurler's line was a solo home run by Darien Miller. It was the right-hander's second start against the Timber Rattlers this season, and he's now pitched eleven innings of one-run baseball against them. On the season, McGreevy has allowed just two earned runs, and his ERA still stands below one, at 0.76.

The Chiefs offense stayed stagnant until the fifth frame, when the inning was kickstarted by Mack Chambers who legged out an infield single, followed by Thomas Francisco who roped a double into right field that brought Chambers to the plate and tied the contest at one.

The Chiefs loaded up the bases a couple of batters later on the heels of a Masyn Winn walk and Mike Antico hit by pitch. Jacob Buchberger stepped to the plate and promptly punched a seeing-eye single into right field to plate two runs that would give Peoria a permanent lead that would wind up going final, 3-1.

The Chiefs earned their eighth victory of the season to move back to the .500 mark at 8-8, while Wisconsin dropped to 11-5 with the loss. The two squads will square off again tomorrow morning with an 11:05 a.m. CST first pitch. Fans can catch the audio call of the game on the Peoria Chiefs Streaming Network.

