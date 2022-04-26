Padres Pitcher Blake Snell Scheduled to Rehab at Parkview Field

April 26, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - San Diego Padres starting pitcher Blake Snell is scheduled to make a Major League rehab appearance for the High-A Fort Wayne TinCaps at Parkview Field on Thursday (7:05 p.m.) against the Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds affiliate).

The Padres placed Snell, the 2018 American League Cy Young Award winner and All-Star, on the 10-day injured list on April 15 (retroactive to April 11) with a left abductor strain. San Diego is currently on the road in Cincinnati, with upcoming trips to Pittsburgh and Cleveland.

"This is huge for our organization," said TinCaps President Mike Nutter. "We're proud to have been a partner with the Padres since 1999 and take great pride in having hosted dozens of players who've developed into big leaguers, including Fernando Tatis Jr. This is a new opportunity for us to play a role in assisting Blake on his way back to health and rejoining the Padres as they contend for a World Series this season. We hope our fans will appreciate this extremely rare chance to watch one of the best in the world at their craft perform."

This won't be Snell's first visit to Parkview Field. The 29-year-old left-hander from Seattle was selected by the Tampa Bay Rays with the 52nd overall pick in the 2011 MLB Draft. He spent the 2013 season with the Bowling Green Hot Rods, who at the time were in the Midwest League's East Division with the TinCaps. On May 15 that year, Snell dueled in Fort Wayne against another top southpaw prospect, Max Fried, who's now with the Atlanta Braves. (Click here to see that game's box score.)

Snell made his MLB debut in April 2016 with the Rays. In 2018, he had the AL's lowest ERA at 1.89. He helped lead Tampa Bay to the World Series in 2020. The Padres traded for Snell in December 2020.

Thursday's game is a special Tribute to the Indy 500, too, featuring a visit from Indianapolis Motor Speedway President Doug Boles. Additionally, as a Thirsty ThursdayÔ presented by Rudy's, domestic draft beers will be on sale for $2 along with other drink specials.

The 'Caps, who are 10-5 to begin the season, are hosting Dayton Tuesday through Sunday. Tickets can be purchased at TinCapsTickets.com, by calling 260-482-6400, and at the Parkview Field Ticket Office.

Coverage can also be seen on MiLB.TV, and Comcast Network 81 in Indiana. Meanwhile, the radio broadcast can be heard on 1380 The Fan and 100.9 FM, as well as TinCapsRadio.com.

San Diego Padres Rehab History with Fort Wayne

Infielder David Eckstein: Aug. 18-20, 2010 @ West Michigan

Infielder Everth Cabrera: July 2-3, 2013 @ South Bend

Catcher Tim Federowicz*: July 12-17, 2015 vs. Great Lakes and Lake County

*Federowicz spent parts of eight seasons in the majors, but ultimately never appeared with the Padres. In 2015, he was rehabbing from an injury suffered in spring training and didn't appear in the big leagues that year.

Note: In August 2021, right-handed reliever Trey Wingenter was scheduled to make a rehab appearance with the TinCaps at Parkview Field. However, due to injury, he didn't.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 26, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.