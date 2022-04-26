Dayton Dragons GameDay, Notes, and Stats for April 26

Tuesday, April 26, 2022 l Game # 16

Parkview Field l Fort Wayne, Ind. l 6:35 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (11-4) at Fort Wayne TinCaps (10-5)

RH Joe Boyle (0-0, 0.00) vs. LH Robert Gasser (1-1, 3.97)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Fort Wayne TinCaps (affiliate of the San Diego Padres) in the first game of a six-game series.

Last Game: Sunday: Dayton 9, West Michigan 2. Andrew Abbott struck out a Dragons 2022 season high 11 batters over six innings and Dayton hit four home runs including back-to-backers by Elly De La Cruz and Allan Cerda. Nick Quintana and Mat Nelson also had home runs. The Dragons established several season highs in the game including largest margin of victory (7), most runs in an inning (6 in the 4th), most hits in an inning (5 in the 4th), most home runs in a game (4), most strikeouts in a game by Dayton pitchers (17). They matched their high for most extra base hits in a game (6) that had just been established in the Saturday game.

Last Series vs. West Michigan: Dayton 5, West Michigan 1.

Dragons in the Standings: Dayton is in first place in the Midwest League East Division, one game ahead of Fort Wayne.

Dragons Among the League Leaders: Alex McGarry is tied for third in home runs (5); Jose Torres is sixth in slugging (.641); Elly De La Cruz is 10th in slugging (.600); Andrew Abbott is first in strikeouts (25) and fourth in ERA (1.20); Frainger Aranguren is first in wins (3).

Team Notes

The Dragons have won eight of their last nine games. They have scored at least nine runs in their last two games.

The Dragons hit seven home runs and had 12 extra base hits in the two games Saturday-Sunday.

The Dragons are 6-0 in one-run games and 8-0 in games decided by two runs or less.

With a 11-4 record, the Dragons are minus-4 in run differential. In their 11 wins, they have outscored their opponents by 25 runs. In their four losses, they have been outscored by 29 runs.

Dayton has six comeback wins compared to zero by their opponent (Dayton has not lost a game this season in which they led at any time during the game).

The Dragons hit 13 home runs in the six games vs. West Michigan (three each by Alex McGarry and Jose Torres). They have hit 20 homers in 15 games this season. Only once in Dragons history have they averaged a home run per game played over a full season (2001).

Dragons starting pitchers have allowed no runs in six of the 15 games and only one run in two others.

Player Notes

Joe Boyle has made two starts covering eight innings and has not allowed a hit or a run with 17 strikeouts.

Jose Torres has hit safely in six straight games, batting .435 with three home runs.

Alex McGarry has hit five home runs in 10 games in 2022. He leads the team in extra base hits (7) and RBI (11). McGarry hit three home runs in the West Michigan series and has a five-game hitting streak, batting .368.

Elly De La Cruz is batting .324 with three home runs over his last 10 games.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Wednesday, April 27 (6:35 p.m.): Dayton TBA at Fort Wayne RH Ryan Bergert (0-1, 3.48)

Thursday, April 28 (7:05 p.m.): Dayton TBA (1-0, 5.79) at Fort Wayne LH Jackson Wolf (0-1, 6.75)

Friday, April 29 (7:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Connor Phillips (1-1, 5.14) at Fort Wayne LH Noel Vela (0-0, 0.82)

Saturday, April 30 (1:05 p.m.): Dayton RH James Marinan (0-1, 9.75) at Fort Wayne RH Adam Smith (0-1, 1.80)

Sunday, May 1 (1:05 p.m.): Dayton LH Andrew Abbott (2-0, 1.20) at Fort Wayne LH Robert Gasser

