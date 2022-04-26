Cubs' Homers Help Sink Bandits in Series Opener

Davenport, Iowa - The Quad Cities River Bandits lost game one of a six game series against the South Bend Cubs on Tuesday as they surrendered four homers in the 8-2 loss at Modern Woodmen Park.

After scoring 18 runs on 16 hits their last time out, the River Bandits looked primed for a big night against Jordan Wicks, using Diego Hernandez's leadoff single and Tyler Tolbert's subsequent double to put two men in scoring position with no one out in the first for Tyler Gentry, however, Wicks got the outfielder to pop up before stranding the bases loaded three batters later and keeping Quad Cities off the board.

Christian Chamberlain pitched a one-two-three top of the first for Quad Cities, but a leadoff walk came back to bite the lefty as Jake Washer left the yard with a two-run shot to give the Cubs a 2-0 advantage in the second.

Juan Carlos Negret helped the Bandits get one back in the bottom of the second, plating Peyton Wilson's frame-opening double with an RBI single, but Wicks used a double play to help keep the Cubs on top and limit the damage.

In the top of the third, South Bend struck for a pair of homers off of newly entered Anthony Simonelli, who gave up solo shots to Bradlee Beesley and Alexander Canario, which made it a 4-1 game- plenty for Wicks, who finished his 4.0-inning outing retiring eight Bandits in-a-row, including four of his five strikeouts.

South Bend tacked on two more against Simonelli and then Mitch Ellis in the fifth and sixth, before making it an 8-1 lead on Canario's second blast of the game, a two-run homer off of Ellis in the seventh.

For the second time in the game, Quad Cities loaded the bases on the eighth, this time with no one out, but managed just one run off of Bailey Reed, who escaped allowing just one run on Herard Gonzalez's RBI fielder's choice.

Eduarniel Nunez (2-1) took over for Wicks in the fifth and picked up the win for South Bend with his lone scoreless inning out of the bullpen, while Chamberlain (0-1) failed to go beyond the second inning for the fourth consecutive start and took the loss.

The River Bandits will host the Cubs for game two of the set tomorrow at Modern Park and will trot out Noah Murdock (0-0. 6.25) against South Bend's DJ Herz (0-0, 0.82). First Pitch is scheduled for 6:30pm.

