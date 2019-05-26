TinCaps Game Notes: May 26 at Great Lakes (Game 47)

May 26, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release





Fort Wayne TinCaps (21-25, 5th East) @ Great Lakes Loons (30-16, 1st East)

LHP Ryan Weathers vs. RHP Jose Chacin

Sunday, May 26 - Dow Diamond (Midland, Mich.) - First Pitch 2:05 PM (Game 47 / 138)

LISTEN: John Nolan & Evan Stockton (ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com | TuneIn)

WATCH: MiLB.TV

SATURDAY NIGHT: The TinCaps dropped their second straight game in Midland, falling to Great Lakes 7-6. Despite the loss, there were plenty of positives offensively for Fort Wayne. Justin Lopez smacked a two-run home run in the fifth and Jawuan Harris hit a solo, opposite field home run in the sixth (his first extra-base hit in 12 games). Luis Almanzar and Grant Little also contributed RBI doubles.

WHAT'S AT STAKE: The TinCaps, who've won 4 in a row at home, have dropped 6 consecutive road games dating back to May 11.

IN CONTROL: TinCaps pitchers have the best ratio of strikeouts to walks in the Midwest League this season. Fort Wayne pitchers are averaging 3.02 strikeouts for every walk. 'Caps pitchers have walked the fewest batters in the MWL (129 BB in 389.1 IP, just 3 per 9 innings). TinCaps starters in particular have had pinpoint accuracy lately-only 6 walks in the last 11 starts combined.

IMPROVING PEN: Over the last 6 games, TinCaps relievers have combined to allow just five earned runs in 26.2 innings (1.69 ERA) with 29 strikeouts and 6 walks.

X FACTOR: Infielder Xavier Edwards leads the MWL in Batting Average (.355) and Hits (55). He's tied for 3rd in OBP (.417) and tied for 2nd in Stolen Bases (14)... Edwards also has the lowest Swinging Strike % (2.7%) and is tied for the 3rd lowest K% in the MWL (8.7%). His 1.13 BB/K ratio is tied for 3rd. He had a 22-game on-base streak and a 14-game hitting streak (longest in the MWL this year) end Tuesday.

MAKING HIS MARK: Infielder Tucupita Marcano got off to a slow start this season, slashing .179/.270/.196 through his first 15 games. But since April 22, over his last 26 games, Marcano has hit a league-best .374 with a .417 OBP and .495 SLG, 8 doubles, a triple, a homer, and 13 RBIs. He was the MWL Player of the Week for April 29-May 5. Overall this year, Marcano's .307 Batting Average ranks 7th in the MWL. His 51 Hits are 2nd. Marcano has swung and missed at only 5% of pitches (5th lowest SwStr%) and has struck out only 11% of the times he's been up (7th lowest K%).

AGE IS JUST A NUMBER: Justin Lopez, who turned 19 on May 9, has a double, a triple, and 5 home runs in his last 10 games. Lopez has recently made an adjustment in the box with less movement of his hands and is now resting his bat on his back shoulder pre-pitch. Manager Anthony Contreras compared the swing simplification to Cody Bellinger of the Dodgers. On Saturday, Lopez smacked a two-run home run to right field. Lopez had four extra-base hits (all doubles) in his first 22 games this season.

RIPPING IT: Outfielders Agustin Ruiz and Dwanya Williams-Sutton rank 4th and 14th, respectively, in the MWL in Line Drive % on batted balls at 25% and 23%. (For context, Franmil Reyes has the highest LD% for the Padres at 22%.) Ruiz is also tied for 5th in the league in Doubles (13) and is 13th in RBIs (26).

HUNTING HITS: Catcher Blake Hunt has the 3rd lowest Batting Average on Balls in Play (BABIP) in the MWL at .214. A typical BABIP is around .300.

WALK & RUN: Outfielder Jawuan Harris has walked in 20% of his plate appearances this season. That's the 2nd highest BB% in the MWL. (For context, Mike Trout has the highest BB% in MLB at 21%.) Harris has also swiped 12 bases (tied for 6th in MWL).

POWER SURGE: The TinCaps have 32 extra-base hits in their last 10 games, including 4 (two doubles, two home runs) on Saturday night. Fort Wayne had 2 extra-base hits combined over its previous 4 games.

TURNAROUND: Catcher Juan Fernandez began the season 0-for-18, but is 19-for-48 (.395) since in a 15-game span.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 26, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.