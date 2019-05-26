Captains Break Through Late to Top Lugs, 4-1

LANSING, Mich. - Jesse Berardi broke an eighth-inning tie with an RBI single, Miguel Jerez followed with a two-run homer, and the Lake County Captains (30-19) defeated the Lansing Lugnuts (20-28), 4-1, on Sunday afternoon at Cooley Law School Stadium.

Lugnuts starter Troy Miller turned in his best professional start, working a career high six innings, striking out four, and allowing only a Mitch Reeves second-inning home run.

But Miller was matched by 27-year-old Lake County starter Evan Mitchell, who also worked six innings and was reached for just a lone third-inning tally - a Mc Gregory Contreras triple ending with a throwing error by shortstop Tyler Freeman, aimed for third base but skipping out of play, with Contreras awarded home plate.

With the game knotted at 1-1 in the eighth, two outs, and Bo Naylor at second base, Berardi flared a Mike Pascoe (Loss, 1-2) pitch into shallow left. An onrushing Contreras was unable to make a sliding catch, bringing in Naylor for a 2-1 Lake County lead. Two pitches later, Jerez lined his fourth home run of the year over the left field wall, adding insurance.

Lake County reliever Zach Draper (Win, 4-0) tossed two scoreless innings to earn the victory, working around three hits. Manuel Alvarez pitched a perfect ninth for his fourth save.

In the loss, Lugnuts shortstop Otto Lopez went 2-for-4 with two singles, his fifth straight two-hit game, extending his on-base streak to 18 games.

The Nuts and Captains will wrap up the four-game series on Memorial Day. Lansing right-hander Sean Wymer (8.79 ERA) takes on Captains right-hander Thomas Ponticelli (5.96) at 1:05 p.m.

