Clinton Beats Burlington 5-2

May 26, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Burlington Bees News Release





Spencer Griffin was 3-for-4 with a double. Jordyn Adams was 2-for 4-with a home run. Spencer Griffin followed with a run scoring single. But it was not enough as the LumberKings took the second game of a four-game set 5-2 Saturday night in Clinton.

Luis Alvarado took the loss, going one and a third, giving up two runs on one hit. He struck out three and walked three.

The Bees could only produce single runs in the fourth and fifth, while Clinton scored two in the second, one in the third, fifth and seventh. Two of the five runs were unearned.

D. C. Arendas added to his top ten in the league extra base hits total with a triple to center in the fourth. Adams fourth home run of the season in the top f the fifth made the score 3-2 Clinton.

The Bees never got closer. They allowed runs in the bottom of the fifth and seventh.

