Dragons Held to Three Hits in 3-1 Loss at Bowling Green

May 26, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release





Bowling Green, Ky. - Bowling Green pitchers Shane Baz and Miller Hogan combined to allow only three hits as the Hot Rods topped the Dayton Dragons 3-1 on Sunday night. The Hot Rods handed the Dragons their fifth straight loss in the third game of the series that concludes on Monday afternoon.

Dayton scored its only run on a home run by Brian Rey with two outs in the ninth inning. Until Rey's home run, the Dragons had not advanced a runner past first base in the game. Their only other hits were a pair of singles, both by Morgan Lofstrom. Bowling Green pitchers combined to walk only one batter and strikeout 13. Baz, the first round draft pick of the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2017, was acquired by the Hot Rods parent club, Tampa Bay, in a deal that sent major league pitcher Chris Archer to the Pirates.

Dragons starting pitcher James Marinan (2-6) was charged with the loss. He worked four innings, allowing two runs on six base hits with two walks and one strikeout. Eduardo Salazar replaced Marinan to start the fifth inning and tossed two and two-thirds, allowing one run on five hits with no walks and two strikeouts. Carlos Machorro worked the final one and one-third, retiring four of the five batters he faced with two strikeouts.

Bowling Green scored two runs in the fourth and one more in the fifth to take a 3-0 lead. Rey's home run in the ninth, his third in 12 games with the Dragons, made it 3-1, before Jay Schuyler flied out to deep left to end the game.

Notes: The game was delayed by rain for 36 minutes in the middle of the first inning.

Up Next: The Dragons (15-35) and Hot Rods (30-20) close out the four-game series on Monday afternoon at 1:05 p.m. (EDT). Lyon Richardson (0-4, 4.58) will start for Dayton against Bowling Green's Matthew Liberatore (1-0, 0.90). The next Dragons home game at Fifth Third Field is Tuesday, May 28 at 7:00 p.m. against the Lansing Lugnuts.

