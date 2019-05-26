Cougars Blow out Snappers

Geneva, Illinois - The Kane County Cougars (27-22) collected a season-high 14 hits in a 10-1 win over the Beloit Snappers (16-30) on Saturday night at Northwestern Medicine Field. Buddy Kennedy and Eddie Hernandez both went 3-for-5 with a combined four RBI.

The Cougars busted the game open with seven runs in the first two innings. Alek Thomas' team-leading fourth homer of the year made it 1-0 in the first inning. Hernandez's RBI double pushed the lead to 2-0 in the first frame.

Beloit cut the Cougar lead in half on Max Schuemann's RBI single in the top of the second. However, the Cougars crossed the plate five times in the bottom of the inning. Two of Buddy Kennedy's three RBI came on an RBI single in the inning. Blaze Alexander's sacrifice fly proceeded RBI knocks by Zack Shannon and Zac Almond to make it 7-1 Cougars. Almond went on to homer in the fifth and Kennedy recorded his third RBI with an eighth inning triple.

On the mound, starter Levi Kelly went only three innings, leaving the pitching decision up to the official scorer. The third of four pitchers on the night for the Cougars, Ryan Miller (1-4), ultimately earned the win. He tossed three innings of shutout ball, allowing only one hit. Michael Murray (0-3) suffered the loss for Beloit. He allowed seven runs before being yanked with one out in the second inning.

The Cougars and Snappers play game three of the four-game series on Sunday night at 6:30 P.M. For tickets call 630-232-8811 or order online at kccougars.com.

