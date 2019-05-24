TinCaps Game Notes: May 24 at Great Lakes (Game 45)

Fort Wayne TinCaps (21-23, 5th East) @ Great Lakes Loons (28-16, 1st East)

RHP Sam Keating vs. RHP Andre Jackson

Friday, May 24 - Dow Diamond (Midland, Mich.) - First Pitch 7:05 PM (Game 45 / 138)

LISTEN: John Nolan & Evan Stockton (ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com | TuneIn)

WATCH: MiLB.TV

THURSDAY NIGHT: The TinCaps walked off against the South Bend Cubs, 3-2, to finish off a 4-game sweep and a 6-1 homestand. Tucupita Marcano delivered a single to right field that scored Luis Almanzar from second base.

WHAT'S AT STAKE: The TinCaps have a chance to win 5 games in a row for the first time this season.

IN CONTROL: TinCaps pitchers have the best ratio of strikeouts to walks in the Midwest League this season. Fort Wayne pitchers are averaging 3.01 strikeouts for every walk. 'Caps pitchers have walked the fewest batters in the MWL (123 BB in 373.1 IP, just 3 per innings). TinCaps starters in particular have had pinpoint accuracy lately-only 4 walks in the last 9 starts combined.

STARTING STRONG: Fort Wayne's starters were almost unhittable against South Bend. In 4 games, Ryan Weathers, Efraín Contreras, Gabe Mosser, and Joey Cantillo combined to go 19.2 innings of nearly scoreless ball. The 4-some surrendered just 2 runs on 14 hits while fanning 20 and walking 2.

SHUTTING THE DOOR: While the TinCaps starters have garnered plenty of praise for their work during the last 4 games, the bullpen work has also been stellar. 8 different pitchers have combined to toss 16.1 innings of 2-run ball with 10 strikeouts, 1 walk, and 10 hits allowed.

X FACTOR: Infielder Xavier Edwards is tied for 1st in the MWL in Hits (51), ranks 2nd in Batting Average (.347), 5th in OBP (.410) and 5th in Stolen Bases (12)... Edwards also has the lowest Swinging Strike % (2%) and 3rd lowest K% in the MWL (8%). His 1.14 BB/K ratio ranks 5th. He had a 22-game on-base streak and a 14-game hitting streak (longest for any MWL hitter this year) end Tuesday.

MAKING HIS MARK: Infielder Tucupita Marcano got off to a slow start this season, slashing .179/.270/.196 through his first 15 games. But since April 22, over his last 25 games, Marcano has hit a league-best .379 with a .423 OBP and .505 SLG, 8 doubles, a triple, a homer, and 13 RBIs. He was the MWL Player of the Week for April 29-May 5. Overall this year, Marcano's .309 Average ranks 7th in the MWL. His 50 Hits are 3rd. Marcano has swung and missed at only 5% of pitches (4th lowest SwStr%) and has struck out only 11% of the times he's been up (7th lowest K%).

MAY CROWNING: Outfielder Grant Little has slashed .340/.448/.404 this month. Monday marked the first 4-hit game of his pro career... Infielder Lee Solomon has slashed .348/.474/.478 through 14 games in May. Solomon has 6 doubles and 8 RBIs in this range. He's on a season-long 7-game on-base streak.

AGE IS JUST A NUMBER: Justin Lopez, who turned 19 on May 9, has a double, a triple, and 4 home runs in his last 8 games. Lopez has recently made an adjustment in the box with less movement of his hands in his stance and is now resting his bat on his back shoulder pre-pitch. Manager Anthony Contreras compared the swing simplification to Cody Bellinger of the Dodgers.

RIPPING IT: Outfielders Agustin Ruiz and Dwanya Williams-Sutton rank 4th and 9th, respectively, in the MWL in Line Drive % on batted balls at 26% and 23%. Ruiz ranks 5th in the league in Doubles (13) and 9th in RBIs (26).

TURNAROUND: Catcher Juan Fernandez began the season 0-for-18 at the plate, but is 19-for-48 (.395) since in a 14-game span. In his last game, on Tuesday, Fernandez hit an RBI triple - his first triple since Aug. 27, 2017, in the AZL.

POWER SURGE: The TinCaps have 28 extra-base hits in their last 8 games. Fort Wayne had 2 extra-base hits combined over its previous 4 games.

