Bees Blank LumberKings in Series Opener
May 24, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Clinton LumberKings News Release
CLINTON, IA - The Clinton LumberKings failed to get much going offensively in a series opening loss to the Burlington Bees, 5-0, on Friday night at LumberKings Stadium. The loss was the LumberKings (24-23) third shutout loss of the season. Clinton starter Tanner Andrews turned in a 5.1 inning performance but was hung with the loss for his time out. The Bees (28-20) scored the game's first runs in the top of the second inning. D.C Arendas opened the inning with a single to left and scored two pitches later when Spencer Griffin slugged his fifth home run of the year.
The runs would prove to be more than enough for Burlington who continued to add on against Andrews (0-2). They added another run in the fifth on an RBI single by Jordyn Adams and tacked on two more runs in the top of the sixth to go up by five.
Andrews allowed all five of the Bees runs, four earned, over his time out. He surrendered six hits while walking two and striking out six.
The LumberKings had no answer for the Burlington offense - failing to record more than a single hit in the same inning. Christopher Torres was the lone bright spot for Clinton, going 2-for-3 with a triple and a walk.
Bees starter Cristopher Molina (3-1) earned the win for Burlington with five innings of work. He allowed no runs on just one hit while walking three and striking out four. Burlington used just one other pitcher, Kyle Tyler, who earned the save for four innings of shutout relief.
The LumberKings will meet the Burlington Bees for the second game of their four-game series on Saturday night. Clinton will throw right-handed pitcher Humberto Mejia (4-0, 2.16). Burlington will tap righty Luis Alvarado (2-2, 3.26). Fans looking to listen to the game can hear Erik Oas on the call at 100.3 FM WCCI and online at lumberkings.com via the tunein radio ap at 6:15 p.m. (CDT) with the pregame show.
Arrive early for Saturday's game to receive a Miami Marlins arm sleeve for all fans 14 years and under.
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from May 24, 2019
- Bees Blank LumberKings in Series Opener - Clinton LumberKings
- River Bandits Pull Away from Rattlers - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Snappers Drop Series Opener against Cougars 6-1 - Beloit Snappers
- Count 'Em: 20 Hits - Great Lakes Loons
- Shannon, Weiss Provide Friday Fireworks - Kane County Cougars
- Benson Blasts Two Homers in 7-2 Win at Lansing - Lake County Captains
- Chiefs Score Late Runs to Take Game One - Peoria Chiefs
- 'Caps Rough Start Continues - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Dragons Fall to Hot Rods Despite Home Runs by Siani and Rey - Dayton Dragons
- Peoria Prevails over Palm, Kernels - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Winning Streak Ends in Michigan - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Benson Blasts Caps Past Lugs, 7-2 - Lansing Lugnuts
- Lugnuts Activate Outfielder Neal - Lansing Lugnuts
- TinCaps Game Notes: May 24 at Great Lakes (Game 45) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Hot Rods Game Notes - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Dragons Notes for Friday - Dayton Dragons
- Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio and Dragons Present An Anthem Home Run for Life - Dayton Dragons
- Bees Edged by Kernels in Pitchers' Duel - Burlington Bees
- Snappers mount massive comeback in suspended game, drop nightcap - Beloit Snappers
- LumberKings Split Double Dip with Snappers - Clinton LumberKings
- Captains Close out Dayton Series with Shutout Win - Lake County Captains
- Unassuming, Kind and Heartwarming: Ed Larson, a Bees Legend - Burlington Bees
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.