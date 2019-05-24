Bees Blank LumberKings in Series Opener

CLINTON, IA - The Clinton LumberKings failed to get much going offensively in a series opening loss to the Burlington Bees, 5-0, on Friday night at LumberKings Stadium. The loss was the LumberKings (24-23) third shutout loss of the season. Clinton starter Tanner Andrews turned in a 5.1 inning performance but was hung with the loss for his time out. The Bees (28-20) scored the game's first runs in the top of the second inning. D.C Arendas opened the inning with a single to left and scored two pitches later when Spencer Griffin slugged his fifth home run of the year.

The runs would prove to be more than enough for Burlington who continued to add on against Andrews (0-2). They added another run in the fifth on an RBI single by Jordyn Adams and tacked on two more runs in the top of the sixth to go up by five.

Andrews allowed all five of the Bees runs, four earned, over his time out. He surrendered six hits while walking two and striking out six.

The LumberKings had no answer for the Burlington offense - failing to record more than a single hit in the same inning. Christopher Torres was the lone bright spot for Clinton, going 2-for-3 with a triple and a walk.

Bees starter Cristopher Molina (3-1) earned the win for Burlington with five innings of work. He allowed no runs on just one hit while walking three and striking out four. Burlington used just one other pitcher, Kyle Tyler, who earned the save for four innings of shutout relief.

The LumberKings will meet the Burlington Bees for the second game of their four-game series on Saturday night. Clinton will throw right-handed pitcher Humberto Mejia (4-0, 2.16). Burlington will tap righty Luis Alvarado (2-2, 3.26). Fans looking to listen to the game can hear Erik Oas on the call at 100.3 FM WCCI and online at lumberkings.com via the tunein radio ap at 6:15 p.m. (CDT) with the pregame show.

Arrive early for Saturday's game to receive a Miami Marlins arm sleeve for all fans 14 years and under.

