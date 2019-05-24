Lugnuts Activate Outfielder Neal

LANSING, Mich. - In conjunction with the Toronto Blue Jays, the Lansing Lugnuts have activated outfielder D.J. Neal from the 7-day Injured List and transferred pitcher Sean Wymer to Extended Spring Training.

Lansing's official roster is attached, with 25 active players and eight players on the Injured List.

The Lugnuts (19-26) open a four-game series tonight at Cooley Law School Stadium, hosting the Lake County Captains (28-18) at 7:05 p.m. For more information, visit lansinglugnuts.com or call (517) 485-4500.

ACTIVATE: OF D.J. Neal, reinstated from the Injured List.

DELETE: P Sean Wymer, transferred to Extended Spring.

