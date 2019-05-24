Hot Rods Cruise Past Dayton 8-2 to Win Third Straight

Bowling Green, KY - Alan Strong threw 7.0 innings of two-run ball, Grant Witherspoon had four hits, and the Bowling Green Hot Rods scored in four-straight innings to defeat the Dayton Dragons 8-2 in the opening game of a four-game series on Friday night. The Hot Rods improved to 28-20 ahead of Saturday night's contest at Bowling Green Ballpark, which will have a 6:35 p.m. first pitch.

The Hot Rods struck first in the second inning against Dayton starter Ricky Salinas. After Kaleo Johnson singled and Chris Betts walked, Grant Witherspoon singled into right-center for the first run of the game. Roberto Alvarez followed with a groundout that brought home Betts from third, giving Bowling Green a 2-0 lead.

An inning later, Michael Siani launched a solo home run to right off of Strong, cutting the lead to 2-1. In the bottom of the third, though, the Hot Rods got the run right back on another RBI single by Witherspoon, scoring Wander Franco. However, Dayton left fielder Brian Rey threw out a pair of baserunners at the plate in the inning, keeping it a 3-1 Hot Rods lead.

Bowling Green extended the lead further in the fourth against Salinas. Osmy Gregorio led off with a single then advanced to third on a Beau Brundage double. Michael Smith then hit a grounder to first that Pabel Manzanero could not handle, scoring both runners to give Bowling Green a 5-1 advantage on the two-run error.

The Hot Rods offense continued to tack on runs in the fifth. Bowling Green loaded the bases with nobody out, chasing Salinas. Against reliever Jerry D'Andrea, Gregorio lined an RBI single, Smith brought in a run on a fielder's choice, and Franco capped off a three-run frame with an RBI single, giving the Hot Rods an 8-1 lead.

Strong allowed a second solo homer, to Brian Rey, to begin the sixth inning. However, he recorded six more outs, before handing the baton off to Trey Cumbie in the eighth, who threw a pair of scoreless innings to nail down the 8-2 victory, giving Bowling Green their third straight win.

Strong (4-1) needed just 68 pitches to finish 7.0 innings, allowing two runs on six hits, while striking out three without walking a hitter in earning his fourth win. Cumbie worked the final two innings, allowing a hit and a walk, while striking out two and keeping Dayton off the board.

Notes: Witherspoon had a career-high four hits...It is his 12th multi-hit game this season...The four hits tied a season-high for Bowling Green (also Tony Pena on May 23 and Roberto Alvarez on May 15)...Franco collected his team-high 13th multi-hit game...Smith had his fifth multi-RBI game of 2019...Proctor extended his hitting streak to six games...He also collected his 11th multi-hit game...Brundage extended his hitting streak to five games...He has three multi-hit games...Gregorio extended his hitting streak to four games...It was his seventh multi-hit game of the season...Strong worked 7.0 innings, tying a career-high in innings pitched, while recording the longest start of his career...Strong has won four consecutive decisions...He also has recorded a quality start in each of his last four starts...The Hot Rods tied a season high (done twice previously) with three consecutive wins...The team is 10-5 in series openers this season... They're 18-8 in games they score first...The Hot Rods are 13-2 when collecting double-digit hits...Friday improved BG's record when out-hitting their opponent to 22-6...Bowling Green is 14-8 at home...BG is 23-12 against right-handed starters...The Hot Rods will play the second game of the four-game series against on Saturday night with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch...RHP Easton McGee (3-0, 2.29) will start for the Hot Rods, against Dragons RHP Jhon De Jesus (1-3, 4.96)...Saturday is Teacher Appreciation Night, featuring dueling pianos and specialty jerseys that will be auctioned off for...Fans can catch all the action with Shawn Murnin on Willie 107.9 FM, as well as, with their smart phones via the MiLB First Pitch app and TuneIn Radio app.

