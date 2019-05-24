Bees Edged by Kernels in Pitchers' Duel

Bees starter Cole Duensing and Cedar Rapids starter Blayne Enlow locked up in a pitcher's duel Thursday night a Perfect Game Field.

Duensing allowed four hits in five innings of work. Enlow gave up three in the five he tossed. Both surrendered solo home runs. Neither would figure in the decision.

Jordyn Adams followed a Kernels home run in the bottom of the second with his fourth round tripper of the season in the top of the third.

The score remained tied at one until the bottom of the seventh frame. Ben Morrison, working his second inning of relief, walked the lead off batter. One out later Adams mishandled a fly ball single, allowing the runner from first to score. A wo out single made it an earned run.

Mayky Perez returned to the Burlington lineup to throw an inning of relief. He allowed one hit, a walk and got a strike out.

The Bees offense continues to search for answers, as they totaled four singles on the night, to go with the Adams home run.

