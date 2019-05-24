Dragons Notes for Friday

May 24, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release





Friday, May 24, 2019 l Game # 48

Bowling Green Ballpark l Bowling Green, Ky. l 7:35 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (15-32) at Bowling Green Hot Rods (27-20)

RH Ricky Salinas (1-1, 4.79) vs. RH Alan Strong (3-1, 1.83)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Bowling Green Hot Rods (affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays) in the first game of a four-game series. 2019 Season Series: Dayton 2, Bowling Green 2 (at Bowling Green: Dayton 1, Bowling Green 1).

Streaks: The Dragons have lost 12 of their last 15 games (includes suspended game).

Last Game: Thursday: Lake County 8, Dayton 0. The Captains took advantage of three Dayton errors leading to five unearned runs. The Lake County attack was consistent as they scored single runs in the third, fourth, and sixth innings before adding two in the seventh and three in the ninth. The Dragons had eight hits but they were 0 for 8 with men in scoring position. Miguel Hernandez was 2 for 4.

Individual Notes

Pabel Manzanero is 9 for 21 (.429) over his last six games (including the suspended game: 7 G, 10 for 24, .417).

Jay Schuyler is 11 for 33 (.333) over his last nine games (with the suspended game: 10 G, 12 for 37, .324).

Juan Martinez is 11 for 34 (.324) over his last nine games (with the suspended game: 10 G, 13 for 38, .342).

Reliever Connor Bennett in May: 1.64 ERA, 2 saves (11 IP, 2 ER, 17 SO).

Reliever Eddy Demurias over his last five games: 1-0, 1.50 ERA (12 IP, 2 ER).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Saturday, May 25 (7:35 p.m.): Dayton RH Jhon De Jesus (1-3, 4.96) at Bowling Green RH Easton McGee (3-0, 2.29)

Sunday, May 26 (7:35 p.m.): Dayton RH James Marinan (2-5, 5.44) at Bowling Green RH Shane Baz (0-0, 2.40)

Monday, May 27 (1:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Lyon Richardson (0-4, 4.58) at Bowling Green LH Matthew Liberatore (1-0, 0.90)

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 24, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.