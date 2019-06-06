TinCaps Game Notes: June 6 vs. Lake County (Game 58)

June 6, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release





Fort Wayne TinCaps (28-29, 5th East) vs. Lake County Captains (34-24, 2nd East)

RHP Sam Keating vs. LHP Zach Draper

Thursday, June 6 * Parkview Field (Fort Wayne, Ind.) * First Pitch 7:05 PM (Game 58 / 138)

WATCH: John Nolan & Brett Rump (Comcast Network 81 & MiLB.TV) LISTEN: Mike Maahs & Evan Stockton (ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com | TuneIn)

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: The TinCaps picked up a second straight win over Lake County, defeating the Captains 3-2 behind sterling starting pitching. Joey Cantillo was great once again for the 'Caps, tossing six innings of one-run ball with seven strikeouts and just three hits allowed. In his last six starts (dating back to May 3rd), Cantillo has posted an ERA of 0.84 in 32.1 IP with 40 strikeouts and a WHIP of 0.77.

ALL-STARS: The Midwest League announced the rosters for June 18's All-Star Game on Wednesday. The TinCaps will be represented by infielder Xavier Edwards, who will start at second base, plus pitchers Ryan Weathers and Henry Henry.

FUTURE CAPS: With the No. 6 pick in the MLB Draft, the Padres selected C.J. Abrams, a shortstop out of Blessed Trinity High School in Georgia. In the 2nd round, San Diego took Joshua Mears, a corner outfielder from Federal Way High School in Washington. With Pick 73, the Pads took Logan Driscoll, a catcher out of George Mason University. Following Rounds 3-10 Tuesday, the Draft concluded on Wednesday with Rounds 11-40.

WELCOME BACK: Lake County manager Luke Carlin was a catcher for the Fort Wayne Wizards in 2003 and '04.

VOTE FOR PARKVIEW FIELD: The home of the TinCaps has advanced to the finals of BallparkDigest.com's "Best of the Ballparks" fan-vote bracket competition among Class A venues. Parkview Field has won the bragging rights 2 of the last 3 years, including in 2018. Fort Wayne is now matched up against SRP Park (Augusta Green Jackets of the South Atlantic League). Voting is open through Sunday night.

X IS A FACTOR: Infielder Xavier Edwards leads the MWL in batting average (.348), ranks 2nd in OBP (.404), and 5th in stolen bases (14). He has the lowest swinging strike % in the league, as he's swung and missed at only 3.5% of the pitches he's seen. His K% of 10.3% is the 4th lowest in the league. With 20 walks to 23 strikeouts, Edwards' 0.87 BB/K ratio is the 8th best in the MWL. Xavier has made a living on swinging early in the count: he's posted a BA of .535 this season on the first pitch of an at bat (best on the TinCaps), and 23 of his league-leading 69 hits have come while swinging in an 0-0 count.

LOPEZ LOCKED IN: Infielder Justin Lopez, who turned 19 on May 9, has had a solid few weeks. In 23 games since May 11, Lopez has slashed .253/.315/.512. His power numbers have been great, with 11 extra-base hits (4 doubles, 2 triples, 5 homers) and 16 RBIs. Lopez also made a spectacular bare-handed play fielding a ground ball on Tuesday night. Like top players drafted out of high school this year, Lopez was born in 2000.

HUNTING HITS: Over the last 10 games, no TinCap has been hotter at the plate than catcher Blake Hunt. The native Californian is slashing .361/.425/.611 during that time with four doubles, a triple, a HR, and 6 RBIs. Hunt leads Fort Wayne in BA, OBP, and SLG% since May 23.

IN CONTROL: TinCaps pitchers have the best ratio of strikeouts to walks in the MWL this season. Fort Wayne pitchers have 162 walks as opposed to 498 strikeouts this season, or 3.07 strikeouts for every walk. 'Caps pitchers have also walked the fewest batters in the MWL, averaging only 3.0 per 9 innings.

AUSTIN POWERS: Right-handed reliever Austin Smith tossed a gem in relief on Friday night against Great Lakes, going 3.2 hitless and scoreless innings with 5 strikeouts and just 1 walk. He followed that with a perfect ninth inning in a save on Tuesday. The former 2nd round pick now has a 1.89 ERA in 10 relief outings this season (19.0 IP) with 20 strikeouts and 4 walks. Smith also owns a 0.79 WHIP.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from June 6, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.