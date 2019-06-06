Big Crowd Packs Park, but TinCaps Fall Short
June 6, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release
FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Lake County Captains (Cleveland Indians affiliate) salvaged the final game of a three-game series with a 10-2 win over the TinCaps on Thursday night in front of 6,856 fans at Parkview Field.
After a scoreless first three innings, the Captains exploded for five runs in the fourth inning. The big blow of the inning was a two-out, three-run home run by Quentin Holmes to balloon the lead from 2-0 to 5-0.
Lake County (35-24) tacked on five more runs via five hits in the fifth inning, including a two-run triple by Holmes. The 19-year-old from Queens, N.Y., came into the game with 8 RBIs on the season. Every single run scored by the Captains in the game came with two outs.
Fort Wayne (28-30) scored its only two runs of the game in the fifth. Justin Lopez brought home one of the runs with an RBI single. The 19-year-old now has 20 RBIs on the season - 18 of which have come since his birthday on May 9. During that time, Lopez has 11 extra-base hits (four doubles, two triples, five home runs).
Angel Acevedo had an outstanding relief outing for the TinCaps, tossing 3.1 scoreless innings with three strikeouts.
Next Game
Friday, June 6 @ Dayton (7:00 p.m.)
- TinCaps Probable Starter: LHP Ramon Perez
- Dragons Probable Starter: RHP Lyon Richardson
Watch: Comcast Network 81 & MiLB.TV
Listen: ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com | TuneIn
