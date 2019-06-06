Dragons Homestand Preview for June 7-13

Game and Radio Broadcast Schedule

Friday, June 7- Fort Wayne TinCaps (Padres) at Dayton Dragons (Reds), 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, June 8 - Fort Wayne TinCaps (Padres) at Dayton Dragons (Reds), 7:09 p.m.

Sunday, June 9 - Fort Wayne TinCaps (Padres) at Dayton Dragons (Reds), 2:09 p.m.

Monday, June 10 - Fort Wayne TinCaps (Padres) at Dayton Dragons (Reds), 7:00 p.m.

Tuesday, June 11 - West Michigan Whitecaps (Tigers) at Dayton Dragons (Reds), 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, June 12 - West Michigan Whitecaps (Tigers) at Dayton Dragons (Reds), 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, June 13 - West Michigan Whitecaps (Tigers) at Dayton Dragons (Reds), 7:00 p.m.

All games are broadcast on Fox Sports 980 AM and HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2. All games are also streamed via the Dragons website at www.daytondragons.com. Broadcasts are also available on the Dragons app for Apple and Android devices.

Scheduled Dragons starting pitchers for these games:

Friday: Lyon Richardson (RHP)

Saturday: James Marinan (RHP)

Sunday: Ricky Salinas (RHP)

Monday: Jared Solomon (RHP)

Tuesday: Jhon De Jesus (RHP)

Wednesday: Lyon Richardson (RHP)

Thursday: James Marinan (RHP)

Dragons On TV

The games on Saturday and Sunday against Fort Wayne will be televised on Dayton's CW (WBDT-TV). It is available on the following outlets: Cable Channels 13 and 1013, Direct TV and DISH Network Channel 26, and over the air channel 26.1.

For the Saturday and Sunday games, WDTN Sports Director Jack Pohl will join Tom Nichols in the booth for the TV broadcast.

For all television broadcasts in 2019, the national anthem will be aired live on Dayton's CW just ahead of first pitch.

For Your Entertainment

Friday, June 7

Spotlight on Dayton - The Five Points Cloggers are a Dayton based adult clogging team that will perform on the dugouts during an inning break.

Create your own sand art in The Dragons Zone this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday! Special activities will be coming to this space all season long. The Dragons Zone features carnival games, face painting, great prizes, and more. Click here to see a list of scheduled activities.

Joe Lipinski will sing the national anthem and The Knights of Columbus will serve as the Honor Guard.

Saturday, June 8

Saturday marks another Wendy's Friends and Family Night at the ballpark in 2019! The Wendy's Friends and Family tickets come with a Wendy's 4 for $4 meal voucher and a Dragons hat. After the game, all children have the chance to run the bases.

Jesse White Tumblers are back in action again at Fifth Third Field. Come out and watch a high-flying acrobatic display that even gets Heater involved!

Create your own sand art in The Dragons Zone this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday! Special activities will be coming to this space all season long. The Dragons Zone features carnival games, face painting, great prizes, and more. Click here to see a list of scheduled activities.

Kroger Baseball Buddies will take the field with Dragons players in uniform during introductions and the national anthem. Click here for how you can become a Baseball Buddy!

It's a Wright State University takeover on the main plaza prior to the game! WSU will have inflatables, games and a DJ booth to entertain fans of all ages. The men's and women's basketball teams will also be in attendance to sign autographs.

Local youth baseball organizations return to Fifth Third Field to walk in pregame parade around the field.

The national anthem will be performed by St. Henry Trio and FOP Lodge 58 will serve as the Honor Guard, aired live on Dayton's CW.

Sunday, June 9

Create your own sand art in The Dragons Zone this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday! Special activities will be coming to this space all season long. The Dragons Zone features carnival games, face painting, great prizes, and more. Click here to see a list of scheduled activities.

Kroger Baseball Buddies are back at Fifth Third Field as they take the field with Dragons players before the start of the game. Click here for how you can become a Baseball Buddy!

Jimmy Keys is back at the ballpark to regale fans with organ music before and during the game.

Local youth baseball organizations are back at Fifth Third Field for another pregame parade around the field.

Elenna Usher will perform the national anthem, aired live on Dayton's CW.

Monday, June 10

The Dragons are proud to honor Feed the Creek as the third Community All-Star of 2019. The organization will be honored with a presentation during an inning break and a video showing their efforts. Click here for more information on how Feed the Creek impacts the local community and how to donate.

The Dragons and IGS Energy will host the first Little Big Leagues baseball camps of the season on Monday and Tuesday. Campers will receive 4 tickets to a Dragons game, Dragons t-shirt, digital baseball card, player autographs, training from Dragons players and coaches, and more! Spots are available for the July camp here.

All members of the Frisch's Dragons Kids Club are welcomed to participate in a pregame parade around the ballpark. For more information on the Frisch's Dragons Kids Club or how to become a member, click here.

Great Clips will have a tent on the plaza before the game with games and giveaways.

The Retirement Village People return to Fifth Third Field to entertain fans between innings.

Montessori School of Dayton's Choir will perform the national anthem.

Tuesday, June 11

The Dragons and IGS Energy will host the first Little Big Leagues baseball camps of the season on Monday and Tuesday. Campers will receive 4 tickets to a Dragons game, Dragons t-shirt, digital baseball card, player autographs, training from Dragons players and coaches, and more! Spots are available for the July camp here.

Tuesday marks RBI Night at Fifth Third Field where all participants in Heater's RBI Challenge get a reward for their recycling efforts. Those in the program can pick up their water bottles and recycling bins during the game. The next RBI Night will be on August 12, click here to get involved, it's not too late!

The Roosters Road Show is back at Fifth Third Field! Stop by the Roosters truck before the game for wing and sauce samples!

All members of the Frisch's Dragons Kids Club are welcomed to participate in a pregame parade around the ballpark. For more information on the Frisch's Dragons Kids Club or how to become a member, click here.

The national anthem will be performed by Dayton Celebration Chorus.

Wednesday, June 12

The Dragons are proud to host the third Home Run for Life in 2019, presented by Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield. Nine-year-old William McCoy III will be honored during the game against West Michigan and will run the bases in front of a sold-out Fifth Third Field in recognition of his perseverance through a life-changing battle with sickle cell disease.

Spotlight on Dayton - Aerial's Athletics performs gymnastics and aerobatic tricks and will be at the ballpark for pregame entertainment and will perform during inning breaks as well.

The Clinton Massie Cheerleaders will perform on the plaza during the pre-game festivities.

Winning Wednesday is back at Fifth Third Field! The first thousand fans 18+ will get a free Ohio Lottery scratch-off ticket upon entering the ballpark. Good luck!

Lipstick Scoundrels will perform the national anthem.

Thursday, June 13

The Better Business Bureau of Dayton Ohio is hosting an awards ceremony to recognize local winners on the field.

Catalyst, the Northmont High School a Capella group, will perform on the plaza before the game.

The national anthem will be performed by Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish.

Dragons On The Field

The Dragons are proud to announce that catcher Pabel Manzanero was selected as a Midwest League Mid-Season All-Star for 2019. This marks the third straight year the Dragons have had a catcher selected to play in the Midwest League All-Star Game. Through 47 games played, Manzanero leads all qualifying Dragons players with a .279 batting average, 51 hits and 6 home runs. He also ranks top three on the team with 11 doubles and 21 RBIs through that time frame. Defensively, Manzanero has thrown out 13 runners trying to steal against him while behind the plate.

The Dragons have six players on Baseball America's Top 30 Reds Prospects list. This group is led by the Reds' fourth-round draft pick in the 2018 draft, Michael Siani. Siani is the eighth-rated prospect in the organization after being selected out of high school in Philadelphia. Outfielder Mariel Bautista (#16 prospect) has shown an advanced approach at the plate in his time in the Reds system. Other top prospects on the Dragons roster include infielders Juan Martinez (#22) and Bren Spillane (#30), the latter was the 2018 Big 10 Player of the Year at Illinois before being chosen in the third round. Right-handers Lyon Richardson (#17) and James Marinan (#19) are both expected to make significant impacts on the mound this season for the Dragons.

Former Dragons player and hitting coach Luis Bolivar returns for his third year as manager. Former major leaguer Kevin Mahar returns for his third season as bench coach while former major league pitcher Seth Etherton is back for his second year as pitching coach. Mike Devereaux, a 12-year MLB veteran, joins Bolivar's staff as hitting coach after spending last season in that role with the Pensacola Blue Wahoos, Double-A affiliate of the Reds at that time.

Images from this story

