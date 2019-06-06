LHP Jonathan Bermudez transferred from Corpus Christi to Quad Cities

June 6, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Quad Cities River Bandits News Release





The Quad Cities River Bandits, in conjunction with the Houston Astros, have announced the following changes to their roster on Thursday. Pitchers Jonathan Bermudez and Hunter Martin have been transferred from Corpus Christi (Double-A) to Quad Cities. Pitchers Luis Garcia and Austin Hansen have been transferred from Quad Cities to Fayetteville (Advanced-A). Catcher Oscar Campos has been reinstated from the 7-day injured list and transferred to Round Rock (Triple-A).

Additions:

LHP Jonathan Bermudez transferred from Corpus Christi to Quad Cities

RHP Hunter Martin transferred from Corpus Christi to Quad Cities

Subtractions:

RHP Luis Garcia transferred from Quad Cities to Fayetteville

RHP Austin Hansen transferred from Quad Cities to Fayetteville

C Oscar Campos reinstated from the 7-day injured list and transferred to Round Rock

Bermudez rejoins the River Bandits after pitching in five games with Corpus Christi out of the bullpen. He went 0-2 with a 0.93 earned run average over 9.2 innings for the Hooks. The southpaw made four relief appearances for the Bandits earlier in the season.

Martin, who missed all of the 2018 season with injury, has already appeared in 14 games this season between Fayetteville and Corpus Christi. He has combined for a 1-1 record and 6.49 ERA in 14 appearances out of the bullpen. The right-hander has struck out 21 and walked 16 in 26.1 innings this season. He was selected in the 20th round of the 2017 draft out of the University of Tennessee.

Garcia departs after posting a 4-0 record and 2.93 ERA in nine games with the River Bandits. In 43.0 innings he had recorded 60 strikeouts and limited opposing hitters to a .153 batting average. In his most recent outing on June 1 in Burlington, Garcia worked 6.0 scoreless innings and matched his career-high with 10 strikeouts.

Hansen, an 8th round choice in the 2018 draft out of Oklahoma, was in the midst of a 33.2 scoreless inning streak, the longest in modern River Bandits history. He heads to the Carolina League after posting a 4-1 record and 0.86 ERA in nine Midwest League outings. Hansen allowed a run in just one of his appearances. He struck out 52 opposing hitters, limiting them to a .140 batting average, in 41.2 innings on the mound.

Bermudez and Martin will be assigned numbers at a later date. The active roster remains at the 25-player limit.

