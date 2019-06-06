Loons Drop First Series in over a Month

MIDLAND, Mich. - For the first time in over a month, somebody in the Midwest League finally got the better of the Great Lakes Loons in a series as the Lansing Lugnuts took down the Loons 7-1 on Thursday night. You need to go all the way back to April 24 when the West Michigan Whitecaps took two of three from the Loons, to find the last time an opponent took a series against Great Lakes.

The Lugnuts brought their bats with them to Midland in a big way as they clobbered 28 hits over the three game stretch, including 14 on Thursday. Six different players had multi-hit games, including Gabriel Moreno who crushed his fourth home run of the season in the 9th inning. Nick Podkul and Hagen Danner each drove in two runs.

Chris Roller was the bright spot in the lineup for Great Lakes going 2-for-4 with a solo home run in the 4th inning. Miguel Vargas, one of five players named a Midwest League All-Star on Wednesday, had the only other extra-base hit for the Loons with a double.

The race for a playoff spot still remains a hotly-contested one. As it stands heading into Friday, the Loons (36-21) will hold a 2.0 game lead on the second-place Lake County Captains. The magic number to clinch a playoff spot sits at "7" with the Bowling Green Hot Rods and South Bend Cubs.

The homestand rolls on as the Cubs will make the trip north for a four-game series that begins on Friday.

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS

Friday: Parks & Rec Night feat. appearance by Jim O'Heir (Jerry Gergich)

Saturday: Breast Cancer Awareness Day feat. Pink Out the Park

Sunday: Lou E's Kids Club Takeover feat. Mascot Madness; Pregame Youth Clinic

Monday: Military Monday; all active duty military and veterans eat for free

June 14: PRIDE Night; postgame concert by 'Valentiger'

June 15: Home Improvement Night feat. appearance by Richard Karn (Al Borland)

The Great Lakes Loons have been the Single-A partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and ESPN 100.9-FM. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.

