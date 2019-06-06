Kernels Win Extra-Inning Pitchers' Duel

CLINTON, IOWA - Kody Funderburk, Alex Schick, Derek Molina, and Zach Neff combined for a 1-0, 10-inning shutout Thursday against the Clinton LumberKings at NelsonCorp Field. Cedar Rapids (30-29) claimed a 2-1 series victory at Clinton (29-29) and returned to fourth place in the Western Division and third place in the first-half wild card race.

Wander Javier drove in the decisive run during the top of the 10th inning. The Kernels loaded the bases for Javier, and he grounded into a force out that drove in Gabe Snyder for a 1-0 advantage. Neff held the LumberKings scoreless and hitless in the bottom half of the frame to secure his second save in as many chances.

Thursday's three-hit shutout began with a strong start from Funderburk. He took a perfect game into the fifth inning while retiring the first 13 batters in succession. Funderburk also led all pitchers with a career-high seven strikeouts during the rubber game.

Schick and Molina (2-1) each added two shutout frames. Schick kept Clinton off the scoreboard in the sixth and the seventh. Molina picked up the victory following scoreless action over two innings pitched prior to the 10th.

Nathan Alexander (3-2) gave up the game's only run and was saddled with the loss. The LumberKings yielded just one unearned run and eight hits as a team Thursday. Humberto Mejia tossed six strikeouts in a six-inning start to begin the pitchers' duel.

This 14-game Kernels road swing continues Friday evening at 6:35 p.m. in the opener of a four-game series at the Peoria Chiefs. Cedar Rapids right-hander Tyler Palm (1-4, 4.75) and Peoria right-hander Alvaro Seijas (4-4, 2.96) are the probable pitchers. Chris Kleinhans-Schulz will have the call on 1450 KMRY AM and 93.1 KMRY and also online at www.kmryradio.com and www.kernels.com.

The final Kernels homestand in the first half of the 2019 season begins June 11 and runs through June 16. Fans can purchase tickets for all Cedar Rapids Kernels home games by visiting www.kernels.com, going to the Kernels Ticket Office, or calling (319) 896-7560. The Kernels Ticket Office is open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturdays. On Sundays when the Kernels have a home game, the Kernels Ticket Office will open at 11:00 a.m.

