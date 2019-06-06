Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Homestand Highlights June 7-10

June 6, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release





GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers have a brief four-day homestand from June 7 through June 10 against the Beloit Snappers, but it is jam-packed with promotions, giveaways, and special appearances. Plus, there is some extra baseball as Wisconsin and Beloit will conclude a suspended game from April 17 to start the homestand on June 7 at 5:05pm.

- FRIDAY, JUNE 7 at 5:05pm; Pokémania; Sid the Science Kid Appearance presented by AZCO, Inc.; Arty's Old Fashioned Friday presented by Arty's and 101.1 WIXX; Postgame Fireworks with FOX 11; Kids Run the Bases with Menasha Corporation: The Timber Rattlers and the Beloit Snappers have a little unfinished business to take care of from April 17. The Snappers were leading the Rattlers 3-2 in the bottom of the fourth inning when rain halted play. The game will be picked up where it was stopped when the Snappers come to town this weekend. This game will start at 5:05pm and be played to its conclusion with Beloit as the home team. The regularly-scheduled game is set for seven innings and will start no earlier than 7:05pm. That will give everyone a chance to celebrate Pokémania and meet with PBS Kids' star Sid the Science Kid presented by AZCO, Inc. Fans of legal drinking age may have Arty's Old Fashioned Drinks for $3 as part of an Arty's Old Fashioned Friday with 101.1 WIXX. Stick around after the game to see a fireworks display courtesy of FOX 11. Kids aged 14 and under may run the bases after the fireworks courtesy of Menasha Corporation.

- SATURDAY, JUNE 8 at 6:35pm; Princess Night with a Tiara giveaway presented by the North Shore Bank; Postgame Fireworks presented by Tundraland; North Shore Bank Family Night with WIXX; Kids Run the Bases presented by Meijer: Your princess will receive the royal treatment on Princess Night presented by North Shore Bank. There is a pre-game tea party in the Fox Club where they can meet Merida, Cinderella, Moana, Ariel, and the Fairy Godmother. Reserve your spot in the tea party and get a ticket to the game for $27 by ordering online with the promo code "princess1" or through Timber Rattlers ticket office at (920) 733-4152. The first 500 fans under the age of 12 will receive a Tiara when they enter the game. If you can't make the tea party, the princesses will be around to meet fans during the game, too. Everyone can enjoy postgame fireworks presented by Tundraland. Children 14 and under may run the bases after the fireworks courtesy of Meijer as part of a North Shore Bank Family Day with WIXX.

- SUNDAY, JUNE 9 at 1:05pm; Zach Davies Bobblehead Giveaway presented by U.S. Cellular; Brewers Sunday with Rasmussen College & STAR 98.5; Daniel Tiger Appearance with Wisconsin Public Television; Rasmussen College Catch on the Field; Tundraland Player Autographs; Cover Your Bases Sun Safety with Forefront Dermatology and American Cancer Society: Zach Davies made three appearances for the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers in 2018 and we celebrate that by giving him a bobblehead this year. The first 1,000 fans to attend this game will receive a bobblehead of the Brewers ace courtesy of U.S. Cellular. Daniel Tiger will be coming to our neighborhood to meet his young fans during this game. Forefront Dermatology and the American Cancer Society will be on hand to promote sun safety and the dangers of overexposure to UV rays with Cover Your Bases and free samples of Blue Lizard Sunscreen. Get to the park early to play catch in the outfield courtesy of Rasmussen College starting at noon. Timber Rattlers players and coaches will wear their 2019 Brewers-themed jerseys for this game and the players will be available for a postgame autograph session sponsored by Tundraland.

- MONDAY, JUNE 10 at 12:05pm; Daniel Tiger Appearance with Wisconsin Public Television; Qdoba Q*Monday with NASH-FM, 99.5 & 104.9; Silver Foxes Deal with Primrose: Stop at a Qdoba location in Appleton, Neenah, or Oshkosh for an early lunch before the game and receive a free ticket to the game when you purchase an entrée. For the kids, Daniel Tiger is returning for this game in case they missed him on Sunday. For the Seniors, Primrose presents the Silver Foxes Deal - box seat ticket bucket hat, beverage, and brat or hot dog for $17 - to those 55 & older.

Partial season, group ticket packages, and individual game tickets for the 2019 season are on sale now. Tickets are available online, over the phone at (920) 733-4152 or (800) WI-TIMBER and in person. Groups of 20 or more may order tickets over the phone or in person. The Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium Box Office is open from 9:00 am until 5:00 pm Monday through Friday and from 10:00am to 3:00pm on Saturdays.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from June 6, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.